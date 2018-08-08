Cagle: Random thoughts while reading race reports — and police reports

Matt Kenseth’s rookie season in Cup was the year I graduated from college. Matt Kenseth became a grandfather this week. That’ll make you feel old. Chase Elliott finally broke through with his first Cup win this past weekend at Watkins Glen. Elliott was born my senior year of high school. That, too, will make you feel old … I love symmetry. Elliott’s first Cup win came in his 99th-career start, after eight second-place finishes, on a road course. His father, hall-of-famer Bill Elliott, won his first career Cup race in his 99th-career start, after eight second-place finishes, at Riverside, a road course. Speaking of Bill Elliott, the 62-year old will be making his NASCAR return on Aug. 25 at Road America with GMS Racing in the Xfinity Series. As you would imagine, there has been a lot of hate for this move on social media. To that I say, y’all shut up. Dude is 62 and is better shape than most people half his age and I bet he has a top-10 finish … Chase Elliott’s win was the 250th win for Hendrick Motorsports. Since 1984, Geoff Bodine, Tim Richmond, Darrell Waltrip, Ken Schrader, Ricky Rudd, Jeff Gordon, Terry Labonte, Jerry Nadeau, Jimmie Johnson, Joe Nemechek, Brian Vickers, Kyle Busch, Casey Mears, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Mark Martin, Kasey Kahne and Elliott all have gone to victory lane for Rick Hendrick. That’s damn amazing.

By Andy Cagle Contributing columnist

Andy Cagle, a former spokesman for Rockingham Speedway and motorsports public relations consultant, writes about NASCAR in a weekly column. Follow him on Twitter @andy_cagle.

