Richmond football’s jamboree overshadowed by lightning delay, early ending

ROCKINGHAM — Wednesday night’s jamboree action was overshadowed by inclement weather. Right after the Richmond football team wrapped up its first offensive series of the evening, officials noticed that lightning had struck on the east side of the stadium and called for a 30-minute delay — an NCHSAA rule. The break ended up lasting a little more than 45 minutes due to a few more lightning strikes being spotted, but all four teams were allowed back on the field and play resumed without much interruption. That was until the a couple more lightning bolts flashed through the sky and rumbles of thunder were heard during the Raiders’ third and final session against Marlboro County (S.C.). That’s when officials decided enough football was played for the night, and called off the rest of the event. Richmond welcomed Anson, Mooresville and Marlboro to Raider Stadium for a preseason jamboree in hopes of getting players and coaches from all four programs ready for their respective season openers, which are only eight days away. The Raiders started the night off with a session against Mooresville and only need three plays to find the end zone, as rising sophomore quarterback Caleb Hood rolled left and connected with Preston Coker, rising senior, for a 37-yard touchdown pass. They would score against Anson.

NOTE: The full version of this story will be available for subscribers of the Daily Journal in the print and e-editions on Thursday, August 9, 2018.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

