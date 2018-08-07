Richmond grabs No. 10 spot in CarolinaPreps.com preseason rankings

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal The Richmond football team was voted as the No. 10 team in the CarolinaPreps.com Preseason Power Rankings, which was released early Monday afternoon. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal The Richmond football team was voted as the No. 10 team in the CarolinaPreps.com Preseason Power Rankings, which was released early Monday afternoon.

ROCKINGHAM — CarolinaPreps.com released its annual Preseason Power Rankings for the upcoming high school football season early Monday afternoon, and the Richmond football team came in at No. 10 on the 4A poll. It’s the third consecutive year that the Raiders, who were voted seventh in 2016 and 2017, cracked the top 10 of the site’s preseason rankings — which only featured 15 teams this time around, instead of the usual 25. Claiming the No. 1 spot, again, was two-time reigning 4AA state champion Wake Forest. Filling out spots two through five were Mallard Creek, Butler, Vance and Hough, respectively. The four slots prior to Richmond at No. 10 belonged to Page (six), East Forsyth (seven), Garner (eight) and Myers Park (nine). A new-look Scotland team came in at No. 11, Hickory Ridge took the 12th spot, Cardinal Gibbons grabbed No. 13, Porter Ridge was tabbed as the 14th best team entering the season, and West Forsyth snuck its way onto list at No. 15. Three of the Richmond’s 11 regular-season opponents were tabbed in the preseason poll: No. 1 Wake Forest, No. 3 Butler and No. 11 Scotland.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

