Hood comes in at No. 7 on list of state’s top returning QBs

Hood Hood

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond’s Caleb Hood was listed as one of the NCHSAA’s top returning passers in the eastern half of the state, according to stats from MaxPreps.com, in an article posted on HighSchoolOT.com on Saturday. Hood, a rising sophomore, came in at No. 7 on the countdown after throwing for 2,095 yards and 16 touchdowns in 11 games played last season. He was only one of two sophomores in the top 10 — the other being Chatham Central’s Michael Moore at No. 9. New Hanover’s Blake Walston (4,340 yards, 39 TDs) was No. 1 on the list, and was followed by Jordan’s Ben Miller (2,764 yards, 22 TDs) and Garner’s Nolan McLean (2,707 yards, 26 TDs) at the No. 2 and 3 spots, respectively. J.H. Rose’s Grant Jarman (2,375 yards, 26 TDs) was fourth, Green Hope’s Willie Taylor (2,293 yards, 28 TDs) was fifth, and Cleveland’s Darius Ocean (2,157 yards, 23 TDs) came in at six. The final three spots of the top 10 list curated by HighSchoolOT.com were filled by Northern Durham’s Brycen Jackson (2,029 yards, 22 TDs), Moore (1,913 yards), and Cardinal Gibbons’ Nick Frey (1,913 yards, 14 TDs), respectively.

NOTE: The full version of this story will be available for subscribers of the Daily Journal in the print and e-editions on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

Hood https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_hood-1.jpg Hood

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.