Coaches pick Raiders to finish 1st, media choses Scots at SAC Media Day

RAEFORD — The coaches and the media couldn’t come to an agreement on who will be the team to beat at the annual Sandhills Athletic Conference Media Day at Bayonet Golf Course at Puppy Creek on Sunday. Richmond was voted No. 1 in the coaches poll — receiving four of the eight first-place votes — ahead of Scotland (three first-place votes) and Seventy-First (one-first place vote), respectively. The media, however, predicted that Scotland (six first-place votes) would finish atop the SAC this season. Richmond grabbed three first-place votes to come in second in the media poll, while Seventy-First was picked third with one first-place vote. It was the first time since 2012 that the Scots weren’t unanimously chosen as the top team in the conference, as they were — identical to this year’s ballots — picked by the media but not the coaches, who chose the Raiders that season. Rounding out the last five spots in the media poll were Jack Britt, Pinecrest, Lumberton, Hoke County, and Purnell Swett, respectively. The coaches saw things a bit different, though, as their final poll had Jack Britt and Pinecrest tying for fourth, Lumberton placing sixth, Purnell Swett coming in seventh, and Hoke ending the season in last place. Richmond was represented at the SAC’s media day by coach Bryan Till, rising senior center Jake Ransom, and athletic director Ricky Young.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

