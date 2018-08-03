Raiders ready for 1st day of contact, next week’s scrimmages

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Caleb Hood (5) gets "sacked" during Friday's practice. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Caleb Hood (5) gets "sacked" during Friday's practice. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal The Richmond football team's offensive unit gathers around Brad Denson, offensive coordinator, after working through some drills Friday morning. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal The Richmond football team's offensive unit gathers around Brad Denson, offensive coordinator, after working through some drills Friday morning.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond football team spent the past five days installing offensive and defensive sets and working on “a ton of special teams” without making much contact. All of that changes Saturday morning, however, as the Raiders are set to host their first day of full contact and compete in an intrasquad scrimmage — which had the majority of the team buzzing at the end of Friday’s practice. It’s been a while, almost nine months, since the Raiders have been able to actually tackle, so Till says he’s eager to see how guys will hold up. Saturday’s scrimmage will be the start of an action-packed seven days for Richmond, as it prepares for a jamboree next Wednesday, Aug 8., and a scrimmage versus East Forsyth at BB&T Field at Wake Forest University next Friday, Aug. 10. The jamboree will be held at Raider Stadium and will feature Anson, Marlboro County (S.C.), and Mooresville. The varsity Raiders open play versus Mooresville at 6 p.m. and will then face off against Anson and Marlboro in the second and third sessions, respectively. There will be two games, one on each half of the field, per session.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

