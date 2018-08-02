Richmond girls tennis calls off last day of tryouts, XC teams close out 1st week

Daily Journal file photo The Richmond girls tennis team was only able to hit the courts two out of the scheduled four days of tryouts this week due to the weather. Daily Journal file photo The Richmond girls tennis team was only able to hit the courts two out of the scheduled four days of tryouts this week due to the weather. Daily Journal file photo The Richmond cross country teams closed out their tryouts Thursday evening at the school's track. Daily Journal file photo The Richmond cross country teams closed out their tryouts Thursday evening at the school's track.

ROCKINGHAM — Rainfall from the previous night forced the Richmond girls tennis team to call off its last day of tryouts Thursday morning, but things held off later that evening in order to give the boys and girls cross country teams a chance to host the second and final day of their tryouts on the school’s track. For both programs, though, the past few days have had more of a practice feel to them seeing that there weren’t many faces to show up for the auditions — which head boys cross country coach Reggie Miller and head girls coach Shellie Wimpey believe is a good thing. Richmond’s cross country squads kicked things off at Hinson Lake, their home course, on Wednesday with timed runs. On Thursday, workouts consisted of “some hill work” and fartlek running — where runners repeatedly go from a faster pace to a slower pace after a certain number of minutes to help endurance, speed and strength. Michael Way and the Richmond girls tennis team had two of their four scheduled tryout days cancelled due to the weather, as Monday’s forecast pushed back their start date to Tuesday. Once they were able to get on the courts, though, all six players — five of them being returners — were able to get in a good couple of days of competition.

By Leon Hargrove Sports Editor

