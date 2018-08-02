Richmond boys soccer, volleyball teams wrap fall tryouts

Daily Journal file photo Rising senior Savannah Lampley, pictured above, and the Richmond volleyball team brought their tryouts to and end Wednesday morning in the school's gymnasium. Daily Journal file photo Rising senior Savannah Lampley, pictured above, and the Richmond volleyball team brought their tryouts to and end Wednesday morning in the school's gymnasium. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal The Richmond boys soccer program hosted the last day of tryouts on Wednesday. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal The Richmond boys soccer program hosted the last day of tryouts on Wednesday.

ROCKINGHAM — Both the Richmond boys soccer and volleyball teams wrapped up fall tryouts on Wednesday with a couple of two-hour sessions that left their respective coaches feeling good about the upcoming seasons. First-year head varsity coach Chris Larsen and head junior varsity coach Tad Hamilton, also entering his debut season, watched players trying out for both boys soccer teams participate in full-field scrimmages on the final day. It was only the second time this week that the Raiders were able to compete outside, as Monday’s rainfall forced them to kick off the three-day process in the school’s gymnasium — where they were able to “get a few drills and some conditioning in.” As for head coach Ashleigh Larsen and the Richmond volleyball team, it was an easy-going three days of tryouts. The majority of the girls who showed up were regulars at summer workouts, so almost everyone was familiar with the day-to-day drills. And the younger group, which usually shys away from mixing itself in the upperclassmen, decided to take on the challenge of learning from the older group through competition. The Lady Raiders will hold an intrasquad scrimmage on Friday.

By Leon Hargrove Jr.

