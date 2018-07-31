Young says ‘it was a good summer’ for Richmond Rattlers

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal The Richmond Rattlers gather around head coach Ricky Young, middle, following their 5-1 win over Union Pines on July 11, 2018. The Rattlers finished this past Central Carolina Scholastic Summer League season with a 11-3 overall record. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal The Richmond Rattlers gather around head coach Ricky Young, middle, following their 5-1 win over Union Pines on July 11, 2018. The Rattlers finished this past Central Carolina Scholastic Summer League season with a 11-3 overall record.

ROCKINGHAM — Although their season ended with a loss last Thursday, “things went really well overall” for the Richmond Rattlers throughout the 2018 Central Carolina Scholastic Summer League campaign. Head coach Ricky Young and the Rattlers coaching staff got a good look at the returning, and new, talent, players got a chance to prove themselves during some live action, and the team as a whole was able to enjoy an 11-game winning streak — which featured either a two- or three-game sweep of four opponents and five mercy-rule victories. Richmond showed that it had the ability to play, and win, close games, too, as its six other wins on the year were decided by three runs or less. Prior to the win streak and the solid outings on the mound, Richmond started the season off with back-to-back losses to Holly Springs (3-2) and Fuquay-Varina (13-3). The team was missing about “seven or eight” starters early, mostly due to vacations, and struggled to put runs on the board and keep the opposition from scoring. When everyone came together, however, things started to click. Richmond would end the season with an 11-3 overall record.

NOTE: The full version of this story will be available for subscribers of the Daily Journal in the print and e-editions on Wednesday, August 1, 2018.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

