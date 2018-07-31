Carter, Warriors looking to improve heading into 3rd season

Contributed photo The Richmond Warriors AAU football program, headed by John Carter, are looking for players and sponsors heading into the 2018 season, which will be its second as a member of the All-American Youth Football League. Contributed photo The Richmond Warriors AAU football program, headed by John Carter, are looking for players and sponsors heading into the 2018 season, which will be its second as a member of the All-American Youth Football League.

ROCKINGHAM — John Carter and the Richmond Warriors, a AAU football team that operates under the wing of the non-profit organziation 3D Youth, are simply looking to improve in every aspect as they head into their third season. Practices for the program’s three age groups (8u, 10u, 12u) are currently being held at the East Rockingham field every Tuesday and Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Each team is looking for a few more players to fill holes at certain positions so it can have as full of a roster as possible once the season begins. The Warriors will be accepting players until Monday, Aug. 20, and expect to play their first games Saturday, Sept. 8. This upcoming season will be the second year that the Warriors compete in the All-American Youth Football League. In order to raise funds, the Warriors and 3D Youth are hosting a plate sale on Saturday, Aug. 4, in front of Carter’s business, Shirt Action, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 501 E. Broad Avenue in Rockingham. The program is also looking for sponsors. For cost and more information, contact Carter at 919-997-2610.

NOTE: The full version of this story will be available for subscribers of the Daily Journal in the print and e-editions on Wednesday, August 1, 2018.

Contributed photo

The Richmond Warriors AAU football program, headed by John Carter, are looking for players and sponsors heading into the 2018 season, which will be its second as a member of the All-American Youth Football League. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_warriors-1.jpg Contributed photo

The Richmond Warriors AAU football program, headed by John Carter, are looking for players and sponsors heading into the 2018 season, which will be its second as a member of the All-American Youth Football League.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.