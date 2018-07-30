Hamlet All Stars finish 3rd at Tar Heel League State Tournament

Contributed photo The Hamlet All Stars 8u baseball team placed third at the Tar Heel League state tournament, held at L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory, this past weekend. Coach Roger Stewart said he is "unbelievably proud" of the team's effort. Contributed photo The Hamlet All Stars 8u baseball team placed third at the Tar Heel League state tournament, held at L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory, this past weekend. Coach Roger Stewart said he is "unbelievably proud" of the team's effort.

HICKORY — Even with the “odds stacked against them,” coach Roger Stewart said, the 8u Hamlet All Stars fought their way to a third-place finish at the Tar Heel League State Baseball Tournament this past weekend. After kicking things off with a six-run loss to eventual champion Dare County, the All Stars won three straight in order to set themselves up for a chance at the title: making easy work of Watauga County (11-4), swinging their way past Parkwood out of Durham County (12-6), and using a walkoff single to escape Burke County (12-11) in extra innings. Hamlet didn’t have much time to catch its breath following the extra-inning game Saturday afternoon, as officials only gave the team a 25-minute break before the start of its next game. And with only a little bit of energy left in the tank, the All Stars fell 11-2 to Washington County in the semifinal. Stewart is joined on the coaching staff by Joey Guase, Kerick Hairston Sr., and Tripp Stewart. Hamlet’s 8u team members are: Bryce Fields, Drew Gause, Kaleb Hairston, Kerick Hairston Jr., Daniel Locklear, Devin Morgan, Holden Roberts, Grayson Roscoe, Peanut Sellers, Rhyls Stewart, Noah Stubbs, Bentley Warwick and Jaxton Watson. The state tournament took place at L.P. Frans Stadium, home of the Hickory Crawdads minor league baseball team.

NOTE: The full version of this story will be available for subscribers of the Daily Journal in the print and e-editions on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

