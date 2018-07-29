Rush FC’s annual 3v3 challenge ‘was certainly our biggest yet’

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond Rush 1 poses for a photo after winning the HS Girls Division championship at the Hwy 55 3v3 Soccer Challenge on Saturday. Pictured above, from left to right, are Jayana Nicholson, Tatum Hubbard, Valery Standridge, Avy Lucero and Kaitlyn Huff. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond Rush 1 poses for a photo after winning the HS Girls Division championship at the Hwy 55 3v3 Soccer Challenge on Saturday. Pictured above, from left to right, are Jayana Nicholson, Tatum Hubbard, Valery Standridge, Avy Lucero and Kaitlyn Huff. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond FC poses for a photo after winning the Unique Auto Sales Open Division championship at the Hwy 55 3v3 Soccer Challenge on Saturday. Pictured above, from left to right, are Austin Campbell, Christian Padron, Wayne Millen, Nick Fuller, Johnny Juarez and Tad Hamilton. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond FC poses for a photo after winning the Unique Auto Sales Open Division championship at the Hwy 55 3v3 Soccer Challenge on Saturday. Pictured above, from left to right, are Austin Campbell, Christian Padron, Wayne Millen, Nick Fuller, Johnny Juarez and Tad Hamilton.

ROCKINGHAM — The fourth annual Hwy 3v3 Soccer Challenge exceeded expectations on Saturday, as there were 21 teams across five divisions — both more than Richmond Rush FC had anticipated — that withstood the heat in order to bring a competitive atmosphere to the soccer fields at George Browder Park. Third-year sponsor J.R. Cottle, of Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes & Fries of Rockingham, said the event is a “great way to showcase some of the talent,” and bring awareness to a sport that’s still growing, in Richmond County. When it was all said and done, AC Sandhills 06 (middle school girls), Good Feet People (middle school boys), Richmond Rush 1 (high school girls), Red Oaks (high school boys) and Richmond FC (open) took home the respective division championships. As they look forward, event organizers Keith and Colleen Parsons say they’re just hoping to grow the challenge “a little bit every year … but nothing to where we can’t manage.” They were able to use the field behind the main building on Saturday, due to the addition of the middle school division, and believe they’ll have the opportunity to expand even more in the coming years. All of the proceeds from this year’s tournament will go to the “Impact Backpack” program, created by Brett Bowers and Justus Ellerbe, that collects school and food items to give out to families around the county as the school year approaches.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

