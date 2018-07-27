Richmond fall sports teams ready for 1st official day of 2018 season

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal The Richmond volleyball team will have three days of tryouts next week (Monday-Wednesday) in the school gymnasium from 9-11 a.m. First-year head coach Ashleigh Larsen said she's "really excited" to get started. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal The Richmond volleyball team will have three days of tryouts next week (Monday-Wednesday) in the school gymnasium from 9-11 a.m. First-year head coach Ashleigh Larsen said she's "really excited" to get started. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal The Richmond football team will be the first of the school's six fall sports teams to get things going on Monday, July 31, as it will host its first official day of practice from 8 a.m. until noon. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal The Richmond football team will be the first of the school's six fall sports teams to get things going on Monday, July 31, as it will host its first official day of practice from 8 a.m. until noon.

ROCKINGHAM — The first official day of the fall sports season is just days away, Monday, July 30, and all six of the Richmond Senior High School athletic teams that will be competing over the next few months are eager to get started. The Richmond football team will have the earliest start Monday morning, as head coach Bryan Till expects all players and coaches to be at the school by 7:30 a.m. “with all paperwork done and ready to go.” Michael Way, third-year head coach, will hold tryouts for the girls tennis squad from Monday to Thursday at 9 a.m. on the school’s tennis courts. Richmond’s volleyball team will host tryouts on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. in the school’s gymnasium. Chris Larsen will also be making his debut this fall as the head coach of the Richmond boys soccer team, which is scheduled for three days of tryouts (Monday-Wednesday) from 3:30-5 p.m. on the soccer field. The boys and girls cross country teams have two scheduled days of tryouts next week, as they will be at Hinson Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 1, and then move over to the school’s track on Thursday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m. The girls golf team’s tryout information will be released next month once school begins and newly named head coach Keith Parsons is able to host an interest meeting.

NOTE: The full version of this story is available for subscribers of the Daily Journal in the print and e-editions.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

The Richmond volleyball team will have three days of tryouts next week (Monday-Wednesday) in the school gymnasium from 9-11 a.m. First-year head coach Ashleigh Larsen said she’s "really excited" to get started. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_volley2-1.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

The Richmond volleyball team will have three days of tryouts next week (Monday-Wednesday) in the school gymnasium from 9-11 a.m. First-year head coach Ashleigh Larsen said she’s "really excited" to get started. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

The Richmond football team will be the first of the school’s six fall sports teams to get things going on Monday, July 31, as it will host its first official day of practice from 8 a.m. until noon. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_foot-1.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

The Richmond football team will be the first of the school’s six fall sports teams to get things going on Monday, July 31, as it will host its first official day of practice from 8 a.m. until noon.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.