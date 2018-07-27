16u Richmond Jammers place 2nd at AAU National Championships

Contributed photo The Richmond Jammers 16u basketball team pose for a team photo after placing second overall, out of 85 teams, at the AAU National Championships last weekend in Orlando, Florida. Contributed photo The Richmond Jammers 16u basketball team pose for a team photo after placing second overall, out of 85 teams, at the AAU National Championships last weekend in Orlando, Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Richmond Jammers 16u basketball team took its talents to the Sunshine State last weekend and came extremely close to bringing home one of the most-coveted trophies in nation, as it finished second — out of a total of 85 teams — at the AAU National Championships, which was played at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. It was best competition the Jammers had seen all season, said coaches William Hunter and Patrick McLaughlin Sr., but they didn’t back down. They ended up receiving a top seed heading into the tournament after winning all three of their pool play (Pool J) games by double digits, and then won four more in bracket play for a chance at the title. The Jammers fell a few points shy of being able to call themselves national champions, however, as they dropped a 66-63 decision to the Ohio Rebels in overtime this past Sunday — their first and only loss of the trip. The 16u Jammers, who started the season with a dozen players, traveled to Florida with only nine players.

