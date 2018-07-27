‘Everything went as planned’ during 2nd basketball skills camp

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Bryan Hinson Jr., 9, dribbles the ball up the court during the "Purple vs. Yellow" scrimmage at the second basketball skills camp of the summer, hosted by Frank and Nellie Harrington, at the Ninth-Grade Academy on Friday. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Bryan Hinson Jr., 9, dribbles the ball up the court during the "Purple vs. Yellow" scrimmage at the second basketball skills camp of the summer, hosted by Frank and Nellie Harrington, at the Ninth-Grade Academy on Friday.

HAMLET — “Everything went as planned” during Frank and Nellie Harrington’s five-day basketball skills camp, which came to an end early Friday afternoon following a lenghty 5-on-5 scrimmage inside the Ninth-Grade Academy gym. More campers this time around resulted in a more competitive atmosphere during contests, drills and scrimmages throughout the week — from the youngest group (5-7) all the way up to the oldest (13-16). The camp, which ran from 8 a.m. until noon every day, kicked off Monday morning with Harrington preaching the importance of learning how to dribble with your offhand. Tuesday’s session focused on the correct ways to pass, Wednesday was dedicated to defensive, quickness, and shooting drills, and Thursday’s gathering featured a lot of one-on-one situations that called for campers to use almost every skill they learned during the first three days. Friday is known as “competition day,” where campers are eager to go against one another in dribbling, free-throw, hot-shot, three-point and dribbling contests. Instead of having two camps next summer, which will be their 11th year hosting the five-day event, the Harringtons are looking to just have one with a much larger turnout.

NOTE: The full version of this story is available for subscribers of the Daily Journal in the print and e-editions.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Bryan Hinson Jr., 9, dribbles the ball up the court during the "Purple vs. Yellow" scrimmage at the second basketball skills camp of the summer, hosted by Frank and Nellie Harrington, at the Ninth-Grade Academy on Friday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_bryan-1.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Bryan Hinson Jr., 9, dribbles the ball up the court during the "Purple vs. Yellow" scrimmage at the second basketball skills camp of the summer, hosted by Frank and Nellie Harrington, at the Ninth-Grade Academy on Friday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_lay-1.jpg

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.