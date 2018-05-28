Freeman family wins in Top ET and Footbrake

Courtesy: Rockingham Dragway Taz Holliday II, of Selma, won $10,000 at the 20th annual “Big John” Leviner Memorial Bracket Championships at Rockingham Dragway. Courtesy: Rockingham Dragway Taz Holliday II, of Selma, won $10,000 at the 20th annual “Big John” Leviner Memorial Bracket Championships at Rockingham Dragway. Courtesy: Rockingham Dragway Ross Freeman was Sunday’s footbrake champion. His father, James, won Top ET the day before. Courtesy: Rockingham Dragway Ross Freeman was Sunday’s footbrake champion. His father, James, won Top ET the day before.

ROCKINGHAM — Selma’s Taz Holliday II claimed the biggest share of the weekend purse and a father-son racing team claimed a rare double before Tropical Storm Alberto forced cancelation of the final day of racing in the 20th annual “Big John” Leviner Memorial Bracket Championships at Rockingham Dragway.

Holliday fought his way through nine rounds of Top ET competition on Sunday before breezing to a $10,000 payday when former Rockingham track champ Eric Aman of Clinton was .002 of a second too quick to react in the final.

Holliday’s big payday notwithstanding, it was a banner weekend for the Westville, South Carolina, team of James Freeman and son Ross, both of whom reached the winners’ circle. James Freeman beat Fayetteville’s Kyle Davis to win Top ET on Saturday before his 19-year-old son prevailed on Sunday in Footbrake.

Nevertheless, James will go home with bragging rights since he enhanced his victory by winning Saturday’s Run for the Wally while Ross came up short in his bid for one of the iconic NHRA trophies on Sunday when he dropped a one-run, winner-takes-the-Wally duel with Holliday.

The weekend’s fourth big winner was Rockingham veteran Art Laselle who drove his 1991 Dodge Daytona to Footbrake honors on Saturday when Sanford’s Kevin Locklear was guilty of a final round foul start.

Saturday’s Gamblers Race winners were Clarkton’s Allen Britt, who drove E.J. Womack’s dragster past the Chevy S-10 of Womack in the Top ET final and Roxboro’s Chris Dixon, who prevailed in Footbrake. Bud Tramwell won the Jr Dragster Gamblers race.

Because of the rush to beat the weather, the Run for the Wally in the Jr. Dragster class was postponed. The winner will be determined in a runoff between Hayden Dial of Rowland, Connor Caulder of St. Pauls, Lane Morgan of Angier and Cale Pittman of Selma during The Rock’s Hoosier Tires Carolina Coalition event in September.

