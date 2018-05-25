10th annual basketball skills camp to begin soon

Daily Journal file photo The 10th annual basketball skills camp, ran by Frank Harrington, will be held from Monday, June 11 until Friday, June 15. Daily Journal file photo The 10th annual basketball skills camp, ran by Frank Harrington, will be held from Monday, June 11 until Friday, June 15.

ROCKINGHAM —It’s about that time again.

Frank Harrington is preparing for his 10th annual basketball skills camp that will help boys and girls ages 5 to 16 develop their fundamentals at a new location. With the closing of Rohanen Middle School, where the camp was held in the past, Harrington and his campers will now be stationed at the Ninth-Grade Academy.

The five-day camp will be from June 11-15, with drills expected to begin at 8 a.m. and run until noon every day. Hot-shot competitions will be held, campers will get the opportunity to scrimmage one another and snacks will be sold.

There will be days dedicated to ballhandling and lay-ups with the dominant and off hands, learning how to pass (bounce, chest, overhead, baseball), shooting the ball the correctly and playing defense without fouling.

“I enjoy the kids and teaching them the fundamentals of the game … because I love basketball. And I appreciate the parents letting the kids come out, because if it wasn’t for the kids, it wouldn’t be a camp,” Harrington last year. “I just want to continue to get bigger and bigger, because somebody has to do something around here to help these kids out.”

Harrington played college basketball at Fayetteville State University, coached at Rohanen Middle for 16 years and helped the girls junior varsity team at Richmond Senior High School to a 12-4 record three years ago.

His wife Nellie, who will be helping out, is a former coach for the varsity girls basketball team at Richmond and recently came back during the 2017-18 season to help as an assistant under current head coach Rosalind McDonald.

For more cost and more information, call 910-315-2315 or 910-315-1610.

Daily Journal file photo The 10th annual basketball skills camp, ran by Frank Harrington, will be held from Monday, June 11 until Friday, June 15. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_scrimmage.jpg Daily Journal file photo The 10th annual basketball skills camp, ran by Frank Harrington, will be held from Monday, June 11 until Friday, June 15.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.