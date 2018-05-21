Raiders 4x100m relay team disqualified after race, stripped of state championship

Contributed by Reggie Miller From left to right: Harmony Jones, Dymond McNeal, Monasia Kearns, Jakerra Covington Contributed by Reggie Miller From left to right: Harmony Jones, Dymond McNeal, Monasia Kearns, Jakerra Covington Contributed by Deon Cranford Dante Miller, pictured above, was one-fourth of the Richmond boys 4x100m relay team that was disqualified at the NCHSAA 4A State Championships at North Carolina A&T State University on Saturday. Contributed by Deon Cranford Dante Miller, pictured above, was one-fourth of the Richmond boys 4x100m relay team that was disqualified at the NCHSAA 4A State Championships at North Carolina A&T State University on Saturday.

GREENSBORO — It was an emotional roller coaster for the Richmond boys 4x100m relay team at the NCHSAA 4A State Championships at North Carolina A&T State University on Saturday afternoon.

Jaleen Baldwin, Preston Coker, Dante Miller and Malik Stanback saw all their hard work pay off when they finished with an event-best 41.46 seconds and were labeled 4x100m relay state champions — for the time being.

Almost an hour later, when results were being made official, it was determined that one of the exchanges happened outside of zone one — according to a tweet from @NCRunners — and the Raiders were disqualified from the competition and stripped of their title.

“I don’t care what the results say, everyone in that stadium knows who the fastest team in the state is,” boys head coach Chris Campolieta tweeted.

North Mecklenburg, which originally came in second place with its time of 41.84 seconds, ended up claiming the state championship. If there was any consolation, the same group that was received the disqualification in the 4×100 finished second in the 4x200m relay.

“They handle(d) themselves with pride and showed great character,” Campolieta tweeted in a reply to Richmond assistant football coach Greg Williams. “Like @dmillz4ever1 (Miller) said, ‘Medals rust, memories don’t.’”

Also competing at the State Championships on Saturday was the Richmond girls 4x100m relay team (Jakerra Covington, Harmony Jones, Monasia Kearns and Dymond McNeal) who placed 12th in the event with a time of 49.84 seconds.

“They performed great being that there was a bad rainstorm when we arrived and the track was full of water,” girls head coach Reggie Miller said. “The girls showed they deserved to be there competing against the best 16 teams in NC. All of their handoffs were perfect and they fought all the way to the end. They left everything thing on the track.”

From left to right: Harmony Jones, Dymond McNeal, Monasia Kearns, Jakerra Covington https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_team-2.jpg Contributed by Reggie Miller

From left to right: Harmony Jones, Dymond McNeal, Monasia Kearns, Jakerra Covington Contributed by Deon Cranford Dante Miller, pictured above, was one-fourth of the Richmond boys 4x100m relay team that was disqualified at the NCHSAA 4A State Championships at North Carolina A&T State University on Saturday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_miller-2.jpg Contributed by Deon Cranford Dante Miller, pictured above, was one-fourth of the Richmond boys 4x100m relay team that was disqualified at the NCHSAA 4A State Championships at North Carolina A&T State University on Saturday.

Campolieta: Everyone knows who the fastest team in the state is

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

