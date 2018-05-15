Raiders place 3 on All-SAC baseball team

Lee Lee Loving Loving Watkins Watkins

ROCKINGHAM — After combining for 16 of the Richmond baseball team’s 18 wins this season, seniors Jonathan Lee, Drew Loving and Trey Watkins were named to the 2018 All-Sandhills Athletic Conference team.

Both Lee and Loving are now two-time selections while Watkins enjoys his first nod. Lee received the honor in 2016 following his sophomore season and Loving was dubbed all-conference in 2017 after his junior campaign.

Watkins had the most appearances on the mound (11) and came away with the most wins (6), losses (4), innings pitched (66.2) and strikeouts (95) out of the Raiders’ All-SAC trio. He was on the verge of completing his first and only no-hitter of the season in a game against Lumberton last month but was forced off the mound due to the NCHSAA’s pitch-count rule, and had to settle for a combined no-hitter with Loving in a 5-0 victory over the Pirates.

Lee and Loving each went 5-1 in 10 mound appearances

One of Lee’s victories came at the expense of Hoke County in late March when he pitched the first seven-inning perfect game in school history, striking out 11 batters in the process. Loving would give up 26 hits and collect 26 strikeouts on the season.

The three Raiders were also threats at the plate and on base.

Lee finished his final year with a team-high 26 hits, 21 stolen bases, six doubles and three home runs and was first on the team in batting average (.388) for players with more than two plate appearances.

Loving ended the 2018 season with 18 hits, eight RBI and a .305 batting average. He also stole a second-best 19 bases. Watkins had 11 hits in 36 at-bats for a .305 batting average and smacked four doubles.

Pinecrest, the conference’s regular-season and tournament champions, had six members make the All-SAC squad and saw head coach Jeff Hewitt and senior pitcher Nike Pry take home Coach of the Year and Player of the Year, respectively.

Below is the full list of the 2018 All-Sandhills Athletic Conference team and award winners:

COACH OF THE YEAR — Jeff Hewitt (Pinecrest)

PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Nik Pry (Pinecrest)

PINECREST — Bryce Calcutt, Garrett Clark, Dax Ingram, Nik Pry, Zach Pruitt, Jacob Zimmerman

JACK BRITT — Chandler Cannon, Brennan Herbert, Alex Reyna, Brendan Shea

RICHMOND — Jonathan Lee, Drew Loving, Trey Watkins

HOKE COUNTY — Jamison Cummings, Logan Goins, Ryan Taylor

SCOTLAND — Daly Marcano, Austin Norton

PURNELL SWETT — Jeremiah Locklear, Brayden Scott

LUMBERTON — Kris Allen

SEVENTY-FIRST— Henriadam Brower

