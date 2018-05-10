3 Raiders selected to Powerade State Games

Carraway Carraway J. Ransom J. Ransom P. Ransom P. Ransom

ROCKINGHAM — The official rosters for the Region 4 baseball and softball teams that will compete in the 32nd annual Powerade State Games were released this week, and three Richmond athletes made the final cuts.

Juniors Cam Carraway, third baseman, and Jake Ransom, first baseman, are expected to represent the Raiders baseball team while freshman outfielder Paige Ransom promotes the top-ranked Lady Raiders softball squad.

“This is really big to me,” Jake Ransom said of his selection. “It’s one of my favorite things to do, to just play (baseball) all the time, so being able to play against some of the best in the state means a lot.”

This is the second time in as many years the junior first baseman will participate in the State Games. Last summer, he played alongside teammate Trey Watkins, senior pitcher, on a Region 4 team that lost all three of its matchups.

“I know what to expect this time around, so I want to at least win a couple games down there — hopefully (we can) win it all,” Jake Ransom said. “I’ll be able to tell all those guys who are new what it’s like. So I’m ready for it.”

Both Carraway and Paige Ransom are first-time selections.

In his second season on varsity, Carraway has racked up five RBI on six hits and has scored seven runs — three of them coming in Tuesday’s win over Davie County in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A State Playoffs.

The junior third baseman is eager for the opportunity to compete on one of the state’s biggest stages.

“It’s a pretty big achievement to go to a big event like that, where it’s going to be a lot of college coaches and scouts,” Carraway said. “My dream has always been to play college baseball, so I’m excited.

“It’ll be fun going down there with Jake and having him give me an idea of how things are going to go,” he added.

Paige Ransom, who will be State-Games eligible for the next two years, leads the Richmond softball team in home runs (9) on the season — the most ever by a freshman in program history — and is second with her .500 batting average.

She was instrumental in the Lady Raiders winning the conference tournament championship over Jack Britt last Friday, hitting a two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning, and hopes to bring that type of hitting power to the State Games.

The freshman outfielder is the cousin of Jake Ransom, who convinced her to tryout for the Region 4 softball team.

“I hope she has a good time down and competes well down there, too,” the big cousin added.

The baseball tournament, which features eight teams, begins Wednesday, June 13, and runs until Sunday, June 17. Games will be played at UNC-Greensboro and Grimsley High School.

The softball tournament is a four-game, round-robin competition that will advance to medal games. Those contests will played on Tuesday, June 19, and Wednesday, June 20 at UNC-Greensboro and Carolyn Allen Park.

Carraway https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_cam-2.jpg Carraway J. Ransom https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_jake.jpg J. Ransom P. Ransom https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_ransomcolor.jpg P. Ransom https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_stategames.jpg

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.