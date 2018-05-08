Athlete of the Week (April 30-May 5): Hanna Millen

Hanna Millen has been named the Daily Journal’s Athlete of the Week for the week of Monday, April 30.

Millen is a senior striker for the Richmond girls soccer team whose hat trick led the team to a 5-0 victory over Hoke County in the first round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament last Tuesday. It was the second time in three meetings this season Millen scored three goals against the Lady Bucks — the first coming in Raeford back in March.

The senior also scored the Lady Raiders’ final goal in a 3-1 upset over Jack Britt in Wedneday’s semifinal matchup.

“I’m just in the right spots at the right time. And with them (Hoke), it hasn’t been that difficult because they’re kind of spread out (on defense),” Millen said. “But I know I can’t always try to score. I have to pass it around to my teammates … and it usually works out. Whenever we drop the ball back, we usually get it wide and have a chance to score.”

Millen now sits in first place on the team with 13 goals — one more than what she ended her junior campaign with — in 22 games played this season, and Richmond still has at the least one more match to play.

She’s one of four seniors who will be playing in their last home games of their careers when the Lady Raiders, the No. 13 seed in the West bracket, host No. 20 Porter Ridge in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A State Playoffs on Wednesday.

“I’m expecting us to do pretty well, considering that the game is at home and we know the field,” Millen said. “If we actually play like we know we can, we should win … I know we can (win), we’ve all just got to be in it.”

Below are Millen’s answers to three questions presented by the Daily Journal:

Q: If you could have one super power, what would it be? Why?

A: To eat non-stop because I love food. It’s like a black hole in my stomach.

Q: Who’s your biggest influence? Why?

A: My mom because she pushes me to do what I want to do and not worry about what everybody else says or thinks.

Q: Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

A: Hopefully being a nurse.