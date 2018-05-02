Lady Raiders blow past 71st, advance to SAC semifinal

Contributed by Michelle Morrison Parrish Contributed by Michelle Morrison Parrish

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond softball team didn’t break the school record for most runs scored in a single game this time around, but it did earn another commanding win over a Seventy-First team that has only won one game this season.

Junior ace Greyson Way went 4-for-4 at the plate — hitting a grand slam in the bottom of the second inning — and finished with a team-high seven RBI and four runs to lead the No. 1 seeded Lady Raiders to a 29-2 victory in the first round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament on Tuesday.

Way also pitched all four innings, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out 10 batters.

“Greyson had a great night at the plate and on the mound. She’s a leader for us, both offensively and defensively,” head coach Wendy Wallace said.

Richmond (19-3) trailed by a run after the Lady Falcons (1-16) scored their first run early but that deficit didn’t last long, as it countered with 14 runs at the bottom of the first inning.

Way’s grand slam was a part of a 10-run effort in the second. Junior infielder Taylor Parrish hit a home run of her own — second of the season — in the third inning, where the home team scored its last five runs.

Every player for the Lady Raiders tallied at least one hit and scored at least one run in the first-round victory. Freshman infielder Payton Chappell finished with a second-best three hits while both senior catcher Owen Bowers and junior shortstop Savannah Lampley tied Way with four runs scored.

Chappell, Parrish and senior outfielder Bri Baysek — who also hit a homer — each ended the night with four RBI.

Richmond will host No. 5 Lumberton in the second round on Wednesday.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at lhargrove@yourdailyjournal.com. For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

