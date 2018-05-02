Millen’s hat trick highlights first-round win

ROCKINGHAM — Three days after teammate Chloe Wiggins scored four goals to close out the regular season, senior striker Hanna Millen opened postseason play with a hat trick that highlighted the Richmond girls soccer team’s 5-0 first-round win over Hoke County on Tuesday.

Millen started off with a goal in the 18th minute, followed with another score — a header on a cross from Wiggins — nearly five minutes later, and then wrapped her scoring effort in the 54th minute.

It was the second time Millen recorded a hat trick against the Lady Bucks this season — she found the back of the net three times in the teams’ first meeting back in March.

“It was a good match,” head coach Bennie Howard said. “We got off kind of slow tonight but after we finally cracked open the first goal, we woke up a little bit.”

Junior midfielder Jayana Nicholson helped the Lady Raiders take a 3-0 lead before halftime with her score late in the final 10 minutes of the first half. Fellow junior midfielder Morgan Hooks got one past Hoke’s goalie after the break for the home team’s fourth goal of the night.

“We were able to play everybody tonight, which will hopefully rest some legs for tomorrow night,” Howard added.

Richmond (16-4) is the No. 3 seed in the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament and will travel to No. 2 Jack Britt on Wednesday for a matchup in the semifinals. It split the two games with the Lady Buccaneers in the regular season.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at lhargrove@yourdailyjournal.com. For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

