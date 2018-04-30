Seniors lead the way at SAC championship track and field meet

PEMBROKE — Seniors Daryn Mason, Dante Miller and Shane Summey all proved that their regular-season performances were no flukes at the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship meet at UNC-Pembroke this past Friday.

Mason threw four inches further than Pinecrest’s Paul Sartorelli to win the shot put, Miller continued his dominance in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes and Summey claimed his title as conference champion with another winning time in the 300m hurdles.

Those four wins helped the Richmond boys track and field team finish the meet in fourth place with 126 total points. Jack Britt (145.5 points) came in first place, Pinecrest (140) was second, Hoke County (134) was third and Scotland (68.5) finished behind the Raiders to round out the boys’ top five.

“We shot ourselves in the foot a few times and left about 25 points out there that really would’ve helped us at the end of the day. However, we looked really great in some events,” head boys coach Chris Campolieta said. “Overall, a lot of lessons were learned and will only make us a better team when regionals roll around.”

Richmond’s girls track and field team didn’t have anyone place first in an individual event, but got a couple of runner-up finishes out of junior Taliah Wall and sophomore Kibreanna Stewart. Wall finished runner up to Hoke County’s Veronique Woodson in the 100m hurdles and Stewart finished second behind Jack Britt’s Tyne Haverkate in the high jump.

The Lady Raiders’ lone first-place finish of the day was courtesy of the 4x100m relay team (senior Harmony Jones, junior Nyasia Covington and sophomores Monasia Kearns and Dymond McNeal) and its final time of 50.03 seconds.

The girls would also finish fourth at the SAC championship meet, with a total of 106 points. Pinecrest (217 points) won the meet, Hoke County (124) came in second, Jack Britt (114) placed third and Scotland (42) — like its boys squad — finished in fifth place.

“Crystal Johnson and Ariel Brown didn’t participate on Friday and those points (in throwing and distance events, respectively) were hard to make up. But all of the girls left it all on the track and fought to the end,” head girls coach Reggie Miller said.

It wasn’t just Dante Miller who highlighted the boys team’s effort in the 100m and 200m dashes.

Like they’ve done all season, senior Jaleen Baldwin and junior Preston Coker filled the second and third spots with times that aren’t too far off from Miller — who ran a 10.77 in the 100m and a 21.82 in the 200m. Baldwin finished second in the 100m (11.06) and third in the 200m (22.23). Coker took second place in the 200m (21.94) and third in the 100m (11.08).

Malik Stanback, junior, has also been consistent in the two sprinting events. He would place fifth in the 100m (11.34).

“These events scored us 52 points in the conference meet. Being able to go 1-2-3 in these events all year has been awesome and we look to continue to do that at regionals,” Campolieta added. “The boys — Miller, Baldwin, Coker, Stanback — push each other every day during practice and it correlates directly with their success on meet days.”

Richmond’s boys also left their mark on the conference championship meet by winning the 4x100m and 4x200m relay titles, having both Mason and sophomore Joerail White set personal records in throwing events, and seeing senior Malik Flowers place second in the 110m hurdles.

The 4x100m relay squad (Baldwin, Coker, Miller, Stanback) set a school record with its time of 41.68 seconds.

“In my opinion, that’s a huge accomplishment. This school is built on speed and to take over that record is a big-time deal and a tribute to the boys’ hard work,” Campolieta said.

Richmond boys, girls track and field place 4th

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

