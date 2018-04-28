Raiders’ 12-game win streak snapped on Senior Night

ROCKINGHAM — The chance to end the regular season on a 13-game win streak slipped through the Richmond baseball team’s hands on Friday.

Things were looking good after five innings but a couple of costly errors at the top of the sixth inning left the door open for the visiting Scots, and they took advantage of it by scoring all five of their runs in order to take the lead late in the game.

Richmond (17-6, 9-5 SAC) couldn’t get anything going in the bottom of the sixth and the seventh and ultimately dropped a 5-4 decision at home on Senior Night. All eight seniors — Braxton Furstein, Drew Grant, Zack Hinson, Justin Ingram, Jonathan Lee, Drew Loving, Gordon Pihl, Trey Watkins — were celebrated prior to the game.

The game’s first run was scored by Loving in bottom of the second on a groundout from junior Cam Carraway. Loving got to second base on an error, stole third and then raced home as Carraway’s ball rolled to Scotland’s shortstop.

In the fifth inning, Pihl brought in Furstein — who had just hit a double — with an single and push the Raiders ahead 2-0. They would take a four-run lead moments later thanks to junior Garet Weigman’s base hit that scored Brett Young and Nolan Allen before the inning was over.

Richmond will more than likely be the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament and host reigning conference champion Purnell Swett, the No. 6 seed, on Tuesday.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_web1_team-2.jpg

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at lhargrove@yourdailyjournal.com. For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at lhargrove@yourdailyjournal.com. For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.