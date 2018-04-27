Coulthard named to East-West All-Star game

Coulthard Coulthard

ROCKINGHAM — The North Carolina Coaches Association released the official roster for the 2018 East-West All-Star football game on Thursday and Richmond senior offensive lineman Chase Coulthard was one of the 64 names listed.

The announcement was no surprise to Coulthard, however, as he had learned about his selection to the East team’s roster in late February — only a few weeks after he signed his letter of intent to UNC-Pembroke.

Coulthard received an all-conference honor for the first time in his career this past December. He was one of five Richmond players named Sandhills Athletic Conference Honorable Mention after helping the offensive unit amass a total of 4,186 yards and score 50 touchdowns in a dozen games played.

He will be the first Raider to compete in the All-Star game since former players Quientel Goodwin and Devon Hunt in 2016.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

