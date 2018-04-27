Cooley, Campos advance to Mideast Regionals as doubles duo

LUMBERTON — The Richmond boys tennis team had seven of its players compete in the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament on Wednesday and Thursday. Only two, senior Jimmy Cooley and junior Kevin Campos, were able to advance — as a doubles duo — to the 4A Mideast Regionals.

Cooley and Campos defeated Lumberton’s Connor Kinlaw and C.J. Nemeroff (7-5, 6-1) in the first round, moved past Scotland’s Nyjel Collins-Jackson and Sam Poage (6-3, 3-6, 6-4) in the quarterfinals, and then lost to Lumberton’s Josh Britt and Cole Lewis in the semifinals.

Despite the loss, Cooley and Campos’ play helped them receive the conference’s fourth-place bid for the regionals, which takes place next Friday, May 4, at Cary Tennis Park in Cary. Play begins at 1 p.m.

“I’m proud of all the guys who participated,” head coach Patrick Hope said. “I felt like we made an impact by earning a doubles bid and having two players in consolation bracket.”

Both senior Kristofer Spivey and freshman Bradford Pittman had an opportunity to earn a bid in the singles after losing their respective quarterfinals, but they fell short in their quests.

Spivey made it all the way to the final round of the consolation bracket and was one set away from going to Cary. He would, however, end his career with a loss to Lumberton’s John Floyd in a valiant three-set effort (6-7, 6-2, 2-6).

It was the fourth time in two days that Spivey had gone three sets with his competition: escaping Lumberton’s Jack Cherichella in the opening round (6-3, 3-6, 6-4), losing to Scotland’s Ryan Phillips in the second (2-6, 7-5, 2-6), and defeating Scotland’s Nicholas Murphy in his first consolation match (1-6, 7-5, 6-2).

Pittman made quick work of Scotland’s Trey Brunson in the first round (6-1, 6-0), but ran into Jack Britt’s Joel Umana in the quarterfinals (2-6, 0-6) and Floyd — from Lumberton — in the consolation bracket (4-6, 2-6).

“Bradford held his own against higher seeds and got a look at what he’ll possibly face next year,” Hope added.

Richmond also had sophomore twins, Austin and Miles Harrington, and senior Jose Jaramillo take the courts during the SAC Tournament. The Harringtons lost their first doubles match to Scotland’s Nate Dubbs and Hunter Edkins (0-6, 3-6) and Jaramillo had no answer for Jack Britt’s Jason Chay (1-6, 0-6) in his opening singles bout.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_cooley3.jpg

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at lhargrove@yourdailyjournal.com. For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at lhargrove@yourdailyjournal.com. For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.