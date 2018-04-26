Wiggins nets 4 goals in season finale win at 71st

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Chloe Wiggins (12) scored four goals and finished with two assists in Thursday’s 8-2 win at Seventy-First. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Chloe Wiggins (12) scored four goals and finished with two assists in Thursday’s 8-2 win at Seventy-First.

FAYETTEVILLE — A four-goal, two-assist performance from junior midfielder Chloe Wiggins led the Richmond girls soccer team to a 8-2 victory in its regular-season finale at Seventy-First on Thursday.

With their win, and Jack Britt’s loss to Pinecrest, the Lady Raiders still have a chance at the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament next week. Both they and the Lady Buccaneers finished with an 11-3 record in SAC play.

There will be a coin flip over the weekend to see which team will take second place and host No. 7 seed Scotland, and which will be the No. 3 seed and face off against No. 6 seed Hoke County.

“We knew that we had to win tonight to keep the pressure on to put us in a situation to be tied for second, and we were successful in that goal,” head coach Bennie Howard said. “I’m proud of the girls.”

Junior striker Morgan Hooks netted two goals, junior forward Julia Bornhorst scored her first goal of the season and sophmore midfielder Emily Buie also got one into the back of the net in Thursday’s win.

“We played better tonight. We talked about things we needed to do compared to Wednesday night and we did that,” Howard added.

Richmond (16-4, 12-3 SAC) ran off five straight wins to finish the regular season — defeating Hoke County, Lumberton, Forest Hills, Scotland and Seventy-First, respectively — after dropping a non-conference home match to Central Academy of Technology and Arts two weeks ago. It only gave up a total of four goals in that span.

