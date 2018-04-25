Richmond softball, baseball win at Scotland

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Owen Bowers (14) hit an early two-run shot to give the Richmond softball team a jump in its 10-1 win at Scotland on Wednesday. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Owen Bowers (14) hit an early two-run shot to give the Richmond softball team a jump in its 10-1 win at Scotland on Wednesday.

LAURINBURG — Senior catcher Owen Bowers knocked out a two-run homer at the top of the first inning, and the Richmond softball team never looked back, grabbing a 10-1 victory at Scotland on Wednesday.

The Lady Raiders (17-3, 13-0 SAC) are just one win shy of sweeping the conference for the second year in a row.

“We are staying focused on accomplishing our goal to win the conference,” head coach Wendy Wallace said. “This is the time of year where you try to check off your team goals one at a time. (We want to) win the conference undefeated, win the conference tournament and then win a state championship — one game at a time.”

Junior ace Greyson Way threw all seven innings and finished with 10 strikeouts, five hits, two walks and one earned run — which came at the bottom of the third. As a batter, she would tally one hit.

Sophomore Kayla Hawkins and freshmen Payton Chappell and Paige Ransom each finished with two hits, both Chappell and Ransom bringing in two runners after making contact. Bowers also had 2 RBI, thanks to her early home run.

Richmond will honor its three seniors (Bowers, Bri Baysek and Mackenzie Webb) before playing Scotland at home Friday.

BASEBALL HOLDS OFF SCOTS IN EXTRAS

LAURINBURG — With its 11-game win streak on the line, the Richmond baseball team found a way to escape after both it and Scotland went scoreless in regulation play Wednesday.

Junior first baseman Jake Ransom saved the day with an RBI double — scoring Alex Anderson from first — at the top of the eighth inning, to give the Raiders the advantage late. The team would keep the Scots off the board in the bottom of the eighth and get out of Laurinburg with a 1-0 victory.

Richmond (17-5, 9-4 SAC) will cap the regular season with a second meeting against Scotland on Friday.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

