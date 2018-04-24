Athlete of the Week (April 16-21): Paige Ransom

Paige Ransom has been named the Daily Journal’s Athlete of the Week for the week of Monday, April 16.

Ransom is a freshman outfielder on the Richmond softball team who broke the program record for the most home runs hit by a freshman in a single season (8) with her two-run shot in an 11-2 victory at Anson last Wednesday. She surpassed teammate Greyson Way, who finished her debut season with seven home runs just two years ago.

The freshman also picked up a hit, an RBI double, in a dominant 34-1 win at Seventy-First on Friday.

“No (it wasn’t a goal), it’s just something that happened. I wasn’t expecting it,” Ransom said. “It feels good. I was happy.”

Although just in her first year, Ransom has been one of the team’s go-to hitters so far. She leads the team in home runs and RBI (26), is second in batting average (.458) and is tied with fellow freshman Payton Chappell for fourth in hits (22).

That kind of production from a freshman has become sort of tradition for the Lady Raiders: current sophomores Kayla Hawkins and Jadyn Johnson played pivotal parts in the team reaching the 4A Western Regional Finals last year, Way and Savannah Lampley, juniors, made huge impacts in 2016, and senior catcher Owen Bowers more than held her own three seasons ago.

“I was just trying to do my best and get some playing time,” Ransom said of her goal coming into the season.

Ransom, who thinks this season has gone by faster than expected, says she just wants to continue to work hard and hopes she gets the opportunity to experience a state-championship run with her teammates. The Lady Raiders only have a few games left in the regular season and then the postseason, starting with the conference tournament, begins next week.

Below are Ransom’s answers to three questions presented by the Daily Journal:

Q: Who’s your biggest influence? Why?

A: Jennie Finch (former All-American pitcher for the University of Arizona who won gold at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, Greece) because I’ve been pitching for a long time.

Q: Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

A: I’d probably want to be a nurse.

Q: What would be your first purchase if you won the lottery?

A: I’d probably buy a big house in Los Angeles.