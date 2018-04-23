Hicks, Newton, Womack big winners at Tri-Fives event

ROCKINGHAM — Second generation bracket racer Nick Womack, of Lillington, and South Carolina racers Stewart Newton (Bennettsville) and Brian Hicks (Pageland) were the big winners in the annual Tri-Fives championship completed Sunday at Rockingham Dragway.

Each took home a $5,000 share of the cash purse in an event in which coupes and sedans raced against dragsters in a winner-take-all format.

In contrast to last year’s race — when doorslammer cars won two of the three major titles — it was a clean sweep for the dragsters although Brent Hyatt (Sylvia), in a 1972 Chevy Nova, and William Brewer (St. Pauls), in a ’88 model Ford Thunderbird, managed to reach the finals.

In fact, Brewer may have made the best run of the entire weekend in the Sunday semifinals, when he was .004 off perfection at the start and dead-on his 6.120 target.

In addition to the daily event winners, Tommy Hilburn of Hope Mills and Taz Holliday of Selam also shared in the bounty as Gamblers Race winners on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Hilburn topped Brandon Lane of Goldsboro to get his money; Holliday beat Chad Duke of Loris, S.C., for his.

In the Jr. Dragster division, Lumberton’s Hayden Dial shook off the effects of a foul start in the Saturday final to win on Sunday. Beneficiary of Dial’s Saturday misstep was Pembroke’s Ethan Locklear.

Dial beat Budd Trammell (Aynor, S.C.) in Sunday’s money round.

Final-round results from the Tri-Fives bracket race completed Sunday at Rockingham Dragway:

SATURDAY JR. DRAGSTER — Ethan Locklear (.075, 8.361 on an 8.320, 76.49 mph) def. Hayden Dial (foul).

SUNDAY JR. DRAGSTER — Hayden Dial (.009, 7.948 on a 7.900, 74.82 mph) def. Budd Trammell (.124, 8.805 breakout on an 8.850, 73.78 mph).

FRIDAY SUPER PRO — Stewart Newton (.013, 4.881 on a 4.830, 142.09 mph) def. Brent Hyatt (foul).

SATURDAY SUPER PRO — Brian Hicks (.009, 4.678 on a 4.680, 145.69 mph) def. Ashley Smith (.005, 4.698 breakout on a 4.710, 143.54 mph).

SUNDAY SUPER PRO — Nick Womack (.002, 4.599 on a 4.590, 145.85 mph) def. William Brewer (.037, 6.107 breakout on a 6.120, 111.05 mph).

