Raiders place 1st, 2nd in regular season finale

SOUTHERN PINES — The Richmond boys and girls track and field teams placed first and second, respectively, in the team’s’ regular-season finale at Pinecrest on Thursday.

Head coach Chris Campolieta and the boys team totaled 98 points in order to finish ahead of Pinecrest (86), Hoke County (64) and Purnell Swett (25).

Like he’s done all season, senior Dante Miller raced past the competition in the 100-meter dash — posting a time of 10.57. Teammates Jaleen Baldwin, Preston Coker and Malik Stanback filled out the second, third and fourth spots, respectively, to add a combined nine points to the team’s score.

Baldwin placed first in the 200m dash (22.04s) and Coker, who was also runner up in the 200, topped the 400m dash (50.61s).

The Raiders got a couple of first-place finishes out of senior Shane Summey (110m, 300m hurdles), and one each from junior Zachariah Hamilton (800m run) and senior Daryn Mason (shot put). Seniors Jamel Baldwin (long, triple jump) and Malik Flowers (100m hurdles, high jump) placed second in their events.

Head coach Reggie Miller and the Lady Raiders racked up a total of 88 points — which was enough to place in front of Hoke County (46.5) and Purnell Swett (8), respectively, but not enough to take out Pinecrest (129.5).

Earlier this week, junior Taliah Wall acknowledged that she was in for a challenge going up against Hoke’s Veronique Woodson in the 100m hurdles. She rose to the occasion on Thursday, finishing first — while Woodson placed third — with a time of 16.37 seconds. Woodson won the 300m hurdles, however, and Wall would finish fourth.

Junior Crystal Johnson and sophomores Monasia Kearns and Kibreanna Stewart were the only other members of the girls team to place first in an individual event. Johnson threw 97 inches-four feet to win the discus, Kearns ran a 27.03 in the 200m dash, and Stewart leapt four feet-10 inches in the high jump.

Kearns was one-fourth of the girls 4x100m relay team that placed first. She was joned by Nyesia Covington, Dymond McNeal and Harmony Jones — who finished second in the 400m dash. The boys had three relay teams (4x100m, 4x200m, 4x400m) come in first place in the final meet of the regular season.

The Sandhills Athletic Conference championship meet is set for next Saturday, April 28, at UNC-Pembroke.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at lhargrove@yourdailyjournal.com. For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

