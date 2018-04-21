Richmond softball sets school records in 34-1 drubbing of Lady Falcons

Contributed by Michelle Morrison Parrish Contributed by Michelle Morrison Parrish

FAYETTEVILLE — There are usually five innings played in a mercy-rule game, but the Richmond softball team scored so many runs that officials called off the conference matchup after just four innings.

The Lady Raiders scored 10 runs in the top of the first inning, 10 more in the second, four in the third and another 10 in the fourth to finish the game with a school record in their 34-1 victory at Seventy-First on Friday. The previous record for most runs scored in a game (30) was set back in 2008 in a game against non-conference opponent Westover.

They also set new single-game records for most RBI (28) and most players with multiple runs scored (9).

Senior catcher Owen Bowers and junior shortstop Savannah Lampley finished with a team-high five runs, while junior ace Greyson Way, sophomore infielder Kayla Hawkins and freshman Payton Chappell each came home four times. Junior designated hitter Taylor Parrish, sophomore outfielder Madison Jordan and freshman outfielder Paige Ransom score three times, senior outfielder Bri Baysek crossed home plate twice and senior outfielder Mackenzie Webb scored once.

Way, who tied with Lampley for a team-high five hits, hit a couple of two-run homers in the win — sending the first one over the fence in the top of the first inning and doing so again in the third. The junior would earn eight strikeouts, allowing one earned run on two hits, on the mound.

Hawkins hit an inside-the-park home run at the top of the second and Bowers hit a three-run bomb to go ahead 27-0 in the fourth.

Bowers, who finished with 6 RBI, broke the record moments after her homer with an RBI single.

Friday’s win secured the Sandhills Athletic Conference regular season title for the Lady Raiders, who are two wins away from finishing undefeated in conference play for the second straight year. They will finish up the conference schedule next week with games versus conference rival Scotland — currently fifth in the SAC standings.

Richmond (16-3, 12-0 SAC) will start next week off, however, with a non-conference game at Marlboro Academy (S.C.) on Monday in hopes to avenge its season-opening loss.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

