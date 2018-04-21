Richmond baseball romps 71st again, wins 11th straight

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Jonathan Lee (4) catches a ball from the third base prior to the bottom of the first inning on Friday. Lee struck out five batters and allowed one hit in the Raiders’ 15-0 win at Seventy-First. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Jonathan Lee (4) catches a ball from the third base prior to the bottom of the first inning on Friday. Lee struck out five batters and allowed one hit in the Raiders’ 15-0 win at Seventy-First.

FAYETTEVILLE — The Richmond baseball team earned its 11th consecutive win — fourth straight mercy-rule victory — on Friday with a 15-0 romping at Seventy-First. There were 10 batters who finished with at least one hit on the night.

Drew Grant, who pitched the last two innings, made the play of the game at the top of the sixth when he scored a runner from second base with a deep hit into center field and then beat the throw home for what — according his teammates — was an inside-the-park home run. The Falcons had a couple of errors in the outfield that helped Grant advance.

Those two runs, which put the Raiders ahead 11-0 in the sixth, were followed by a few scoring plays courtesy of Jahan Jones and Garet Richardson. Richardson hit a two-run double, Jones brought Richardson home with an RBI and then Jones crossed home plate on a passed ball for the team’s final four scores.

Both Zack Hinson and Garet Weigman had two hits in the win to lead the team’s bats. Hinson hit a single at the top of the first inning and scored two runners with a double in the third. Weigman’s first-inning RBI single scored Brett Young and his base hit in the third moved Jake Ransom — who singled and stole second base — to third.

Seventy-First (0-15, 0-11 SAC) had numerous error on the mound, at the plate and in the field but senior pitcher Nigel Manning kept fighting and was able to finish with seven strikeouts before being pulled in the sixth. Senior shortstop Henriadam Brower picked up the team’s only hit, a lead-off single, at the bottom of the second innning.

The Raiders started the conference matchup with some energy, scoring four runs on four hits in the first.

Jahan Jones came in to base run from Jonathan Lee, who had just made it to first base on a fielder’s choice, and was able to come home on a passed ball moments later. Weigman scored Young to give the Raiders a 2-0 lead, Drew Loving brought in Weigman with another two-out RBI single and then Loving crossed home plate on a wild pitch.

In the bottom of the first inning, Lee calmly struck out all three Seventy-First batters. He would only throw for one more inning and end the night with five strikeouts, one walk and one hit. Hunter Parris and Grant split the final four innings.

The Raiders scored three more runs in the third, one more in the fourth and found themselv es just two runs away — seeing that they kept the Falcons of f the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth — from another w in in five innings. But they w ould only score once on a sacr ifice fly from Jones that scor ed Chris Austin from third.

Richmond (16-5, 8-4 SAC) wraps up the regular season with back-to-back games against conference rival Scotland next week. It will travel to Laurinburg on Tuesday and then host the Scots for Senior Night on Friday.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at lhargrove@yourdailyjournal.com. For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

