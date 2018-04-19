Lady Raiders grab non-SAC win at Forest Hills

Daily Journal file photo Richmond’s Chloe Wiggins (12) recorded an assist in Thursday night’s win at Forest Hills. Daily Journal file photo Richmond’s Chloe Wiggins (12) recorded an assist in Thursday night’s win at Forest Hills.

MARSHVILLE — The Richmond girls soccer team hit the road Thursday for its last non-conference game of the regular season and came away victorious, as four players netted a goal in a 4-1 win over Forest Hills.

It was the third straight win for the Lady Raiders (13-4), who got scores from junior Jayana Nicholson, sophomores Carley Lambeth and Valery Standridge, and freshman Caroline Whitley — the first of her varsity career.

“We ended up winning three games this week, which is great,” head coach Bennie Howard said.

Forest Hills (5-8-1) took advantage of a not-so-focused Richmond team in the game’s early going, as freshman striker Dalia Hernadez — who had 17 goals heading into the matchup — scored in the first five minutes to give her team a 1-0 lead.

About nine minutes later, however, Whitley received a cross from junior midfielder Chloe Wiggins and poked one into the back of the net to tie the game. Standridge would give the Lady Raiders a 2-1 lead before the half.

Richmond came out with more energy in the second half and began putting pressure on the home team’s defensive unit. After a few missed shots, sophomore midfielder Emily Buie crossed the ball over to Nicholson who would score on a header in the 60th minute. Lambeth also scored on a header not too long after she entered the game.

Howard would clear the bench with 15 minutes left on the game clock in order to give everyone a chance to play.

The Lady Raiders will “limp into Fayetteville” on Monday for a match against conference opponent Seventy-First. They recently returned a few players to the lineup, but will now monitor the recent injuries to Standridge, senior Kathleen Pittman and junior Jessi Graham.

4 players score at Forest Hills

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at lhargrove@yourdailyjournal.com. For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

