Ellerbe Wildcats score wins over Cordova, East Hoke

The Ellerbe Middle School baseball and soccer teams kicked off the week with a few exciting victories.

On Monday, the Wildcats baseball team (1-5) earned its first win of the season with an 11-10 comeback win over East Hoke. Ryan White recorded a team-high three hits, Thomas Lampley had two hits, and three other players (Vance Goodwin, Yanistan Locklear, Dexter Mabe) finished with a hit each — Locklear’s being the game-winner, scoring pinch-runner J.J. McRae, in the bottom of the seventh inning. Bryce Goodwin picked up the win as the relief pitcher.

Ellerbe’s boys and girls soccer teams traveled to Cordova on Tuesday and they both shut out the Cavs. The boys team (3-2-1) got scores from Rolando Contreras and Duglas Recinos in a 2-0 victory. The girls (5-1) got a hat trick from Sheila Martinez in their 6-0 win. Melissa Morales finished with two scores and Juliana Gonzalez netted one goal.

