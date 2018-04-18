Hooks’ goal saves Lady Raiders at Lumberton

LUMBERTON — Not even a minute into the second half of Wednesday’s game, the Richmond girls soccer team got the perfect opportunity to net the game’s first goal after the ball snuck by Lumberton’s goalkeeper.

Unfortunately for head coach Bennie Howard and the Lady Raiders, however, the wide-open shot was missed — keeping the score knotted at zero and robbing them of a chance to take the lead.

“I told (assistant coach) Chris (Larsen) that I hope that wouldn’t come back to bite us,” Howard said.

Nearly 17 minutes later, though, junior striker Morgan Hooks saved the day with a goal after she muscled her way through a couple of defenders and placed the ball in the back of the net. The score was set up by junior midfielder Chloe Wiggins dropping the ball off to sophomore defender Avy Lucero — who then played the ball to Hooks in the middle.

Richmond (12-4) was able to hold off the Lady Pirates in the final minutes of play and escaped with a 1-0 victory.

“Allexis Swiney played well in the goal tonight. She came out at the right times, made the right decisions and made good saves,” Howard said. “It was really windy and gusty, which I thought played a factor for both teams.”

Despite the win, the Lady Raiders couldn’t find a consistent rhythm on offense throughout Wednesday’s match, as they struggled to find their touch. Wiggins had a “nice shot on goal” in the first half that hit the top of the crossbar and bounced back into the field of play and Lucero’s free kick was denied with three minutes left in the game.

Richmond has its last non-conference match of the season on Thursday at Forest Hills.

NOTE: The junior varsity girls soccer team defeated Lumberton 2-1 on Wednesday behind goals from freshman midfielders Katelyn Millen and Jakerra Covington. The JV Lady Raiders are 9-2 overall this season.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

