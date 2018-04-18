Richmond makes adjustments, wins 4th straight at Anson

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Payton Chappell (7) makes contact with the ball at the top of the fourth inning. Chappell finished with three hits, two singles and an RBI double, in the Lady Raiders’ 11-2 win over Anson on Wednesday. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Payton Chappell (7) makes contact with the ball at the top of the fourth inning. Chappell finished with three hits, two singles and an RBI double, in the Lady Raiders’ 11-2 win over Anson on Wednesday. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Owen Bowers returns the ball to junior ace Greyson Way, who had just thrown a strike. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Owen Bowers returns the ball to junior ace Greyson Way, who had just thrown a strike.

WADESBORO — Once the Richmond softball team made the necessary adjustments Wednesday evening, it was able to pull away from Anson and win its fourth consecutive game.

The Lady Raiders were coming off a dominant victory over Seventy-First in which they didn’t see much speed from the opposing mound — which slowed down their batters’ reaction times — and junior ace Greyson Way had to figure out the umpire’s strike zone after walking two batters in the top of the first inning.

Way quickly settled in on the mound, the team finally found its groove at the plate in the fourth, and Richmond would cruise to an 11-2 road win over the Lady Bearcats.

“It took us one time through the lineup to adjust back to being on time (with our swings). We’ve hit faster pitching better, so it was nice to see us get some solid hits tonight,” head coach Wendy Wallace said.

After a couple quiet innings, junior shortstop Savannah Lampley got the Lady Raiders going in the third with a double into right field that brought freshman infielder Payton Chappell home from first base. Chappell made it on base with a single.

Anson (7-8) got out of the top of the third without giving up any more hits or runs and then answered in the bottom of the inning in a big way, as freshman Katie Horne blasted a two-run homer to give the home team a 2-1 lead.

The celebration would be short-lived, however, due to Richmond opening the fourth inning with six straight hits in order to regain its lead. Junior infielder Taylor Parrish led off with a single, freshman outfielder Paige Ransom cranked a two-runner of her own, sophomore outfielder Madison Jordan singled, Chappell recorded an RBI double, Lampley brought a run in with her base hit and senior catcher Owen Bowers hit a two-run double.

And in a blink of an eye, the Lady Raiders were ahead 6-2.

“Owen’s looking better and better swinging the bat and Paige is staying hot, so that’s good,” Wallace said. “Payton’s played good the past couple of games since we came back from spring break. Her batting in the nine spot is like that is like another lead off. If we can get her on (base) with the top of our lineup coming up, that helps us a lot.”

The Lady Bearcats picked up a couple of singles in the fourth and fifth innings, but nothing came of them.

Way, senior outfielder Bri Baysek and sophomore infielder Kayla Hawkins would add to the Lady Raiders’ lead in the sixth inning with an RBI double, an RBI single and a sacrifice fly, respectively. The last two runs were tacked on in the seventh inning, as Chappell came home on a wild pitch and Bowers crossed the plate on an errant throw to third base.

From the mound, Way had two earned runs on four hits. She walked three batters and struck out eight.

“She’s rolling. I just tell her to keep on doing her thing … she’s doing a great job throwing strikes,” Wallace said of Way. “She was able to adjust to what his (the umpire) strike zone was. I thought she did a good job battling through that.”

Richmond (15-3) will travel to Seventy-First on Friday.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Payton Chappell (7) makes contact with the ball at the top of the fourth inning. Chappell finished with three hits, two singles and an RBI double, in the Lady Raiders’ 11-2 win over Anson on Wednesday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_chappell.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Payton Chappell (7) makes contact with the ball at the top of the fourth inning. Chappell finished with three hits, two singles and an RBI double, in the Lady Raiders’ 11-2 win over Anson on Wednesday. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Owen Bowers returns the ball to junior ace Greyson Way, who had just thrown a strike. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_bowers.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Owen Bowers returns the ball to junior ace Greyson Way, who had just thrown a strike.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at lhargrove@yourdailyjournal.com. For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at lhargrove@yourdailyjournal.com. For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.