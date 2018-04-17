Lady Raiders roll in five innings

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Savannah Lampley slides into home plate in the bottom of the fourth inning of Tuesday's home game against conference foe Seventy-First. Prior to her score, Lampley made it to third base on an RBI triple. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Savannah Lampley slides into home plate in the bottom of the fourth inning of Tuesday's home game against conference foe Seventy-First. Prior to her score, Lampley made it to third base on an RBI triple.

ROCKINGHAM — From start to finish, the Richmond softball team dominated Tuesday’s game.

Junior ace Greyson Way opened the first inning with three consecutive strikeouts, sophomore infielder Kayla Hawkins closed the fourth inning with a three-run homer and the Lady Raiders grabbed a 17-0 win over Seventy-First in five innings.

“We tried to limit any bad habits and we wanted to still go in and hit strikes — which I thought we did a good job of. And we worked on some stuff with Greyson, working on some different pitches to try and help us for later in the season,” head coach Wendy Wallace said. “You just take a win and you keep rolling with it.”

After Way made easy work of the Lady Falcons’ first three batters, junior shortstop Savannah Lampley led off the bottom of the first inning with a bunt. She would make her way to third base on a couple of mishandled pitches and then came home on Bri Baysek’s RBI triple. Two bats later, Hawkins hit a two-run single down the center to put Richmond ahead 3-0.

Baysek, a senior outfielder, brought two more runs in at the bottom of the second with another hit down the third-base line — only making it to first base this time around. Prior to that, freshman infielder Payton Chappell scored the home team’s fourth run of the night on a wild pitch. She had made it to second base on a Seventy-First error and stole third.

“The lineup we played tonight makes us a little bit faster and it puts more speed at the bottom of the lineup,” Wallace said.

Way almost had with a perfect game but allowed one Seventy-First batter, sophomore infielder Mattison Smith, to reach first base — after back-to-back strikeouts — on a walk at the top of the third inning. She would, however, finish with 13 strikeouts in what was her third no-hitter of the season.

Richmond (14-3, 11-0 SAC) didn’t score any runs nor did they pick up any hits at the bottom of the third. It had the opportunity to add to the lead after Bowers, Lampley and sophomore infielder Jadyn Johnson all loaded the bases after being hit by pitches, but Way’s hit was caught in between second and third — closing the inning.

Junior outfielder Taylor Parrish extended the Lady Raiders’ lead with her two-run double in the fourth, Chappell followed with a 3-RBI triple, Lampley brought in one runner with her triple of her own and Bowers scored Lampley on a sacrifice fly.

With her team leading 14-0, Hawkins dug deep at the plate and sent one flying over the fence in order score Way and Baysek and put a cap on Richmond’s scoring in the conference matchup.

“I think (this game) gave us live at-bats and kept us fresh. We were able to get some solid hits tonight,” Wallace added.

The Lady Raiders will travel to Anson on Wednesday for a non-conference matchup and then hop right back into conference play Friday night when they make the trip to Seventy-First for the teams’ second meeting.

Hawkins homers, Parrish finishes with 4 RBI

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at lhargrove@yourdailyjournal.com. For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

