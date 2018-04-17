Richmond extends win streak with 17-0 rout of Seventy-First

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Cam Carraway (14) approaches the mound alongside teammate Chris Austin (15) prior to the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game against Seventy-First. Carraway combined for a no-hitter with Justin Ingram and Trey Watkins. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Cam Carraway (14) approaches the mound alongside teammate Chris Austin (15) prior to the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game against Seventy-First. Carraway combined for a no-hitter with Justin Ingram and Trey Watkins.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond baseball team extended its win streak to 10 games Tuesday evening, finishing with a total of 10 hits — six of them coming in the bottom of the second inning — in a 17-0 rout of conference foe Seventy-First.

After only scoring one run in the first inning, Richmond erupted for 12 runs in the second. Jahan Jones put the final touches on the inning, giving the home team a 13-0 advantage, with a 3-RBI double that landed deep into left field. Tyler Bass also brought in multiple runners at the bottom of the second, hitting a two-run single prior to Jones’ at-bat.

Junior Cam Carraway quickly got out of the third inning by striking out the three Seventy-First batters that stepped up to the plate. Carraway was one of three pitchers who took the mound for the Raiders on Tuesday, combining for a no-hitter with junior Trey Watkins and senior Justin Ingram.

It was the team’s second combined no-hitter in the past week.

Richmond (15-5, 7-4 SAC) tacked on two more runs at the bottom of the third after Garet Richardson and Hunter Paris made it on base, Richardson getting to second base on a double and Parris jogging to first after getting hit in the helmet by a pitch.

Braxton Furstein followed at the plate and got both Parris and Richardson home after making contact with the ball. Furstein’s ball dropped in the outfield thanks to a Seventy-First error and Furstein was able to make it to second base. Nothing else took place in the third inning, however, as Drew Grant’s foul ball was caught by first base.

A couple more runs were scored at the bottom of the fourth, the Falcons continued their struggles at the plate at the top of the fifth and the Raiders grabbed their second mercy-rule victory of the season.

Richmond will look to win in five innings again when it travels to Seventy-First on Friday.

Carraway, Ingram, Watkins combine for no-hitter

