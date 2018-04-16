Raiders leave mark at Jack Britt, Reid Ross

Contributed by Deon Cranford Contributed by Deon Cranford

FAYETTEVILLE — The Richmond boys and girls track and field teams topped the competition at Jack Britt last Thursday and then finished ninth and 24th, respectively, at the Bill Carver Classic at Reid Ross Classical School on Saturday.

During last week’s conference meet at Jack Britt, the Raiders tallied a total of 15 first-place finishes (12 individual, 3 group) across the 34 events scored — the boys racking up eight and the girls grabbing the other seven.

Seniors Dante Miller and Shane Summey each placed first in two events — Miller winning both the 100- and 200-meter dashes and Summey commanding the 110- and 300-meter hurdles — in order to lead the boys team’s 96-point effort.

On the girls side, junior Crystal Johnson and Taliah Wall finished first in multiple individual events as well to help the Lady Raiders edge Pinecrest for the win. Johnson locked down the discus and shot put competitions while Wall took the top spot in the long jump, triple jump and the 100m hurdles.

Other runners winning their respective individual events were Malik Flowers (boys high jump), Zachariah Hamilton (boys 800m run), Monasia Kearns (girls 100m dash) and Darryn Mason (boys shot put). Flowers also came in second place in the 1oom hurdles. Junior Preston Coker was runner-up — coming in behind Miller — in the 200m dash and tied with senior Jaleen Baldwin for second in the 100m.

The boys 4×200 relay team and the girls 4×100 and 4×200 relay teams also placed first.

At Reid Ross, the boys team — which finished ninth out of 21 teams — relied on Coker’s speed. The junior sprinter was responsible for all 28 points scored, winning both the 200m and 400m dashes and coming in second in the 100m dash.

It was Johnson, Wall and fellow junior Janai Davis who had solid showings in the Lady Raiders’ 24th-place finish. Davis placed fifth in the shot put, Johnson finished seventh in the shot put and 10th in the discus, and Wall came in ninth in the triple jump and 14th in the long jump. The girls’ 4×800 relay team came in second place.

Both Richmond teams will wrap up the regular season at Pinecrest on Thursday.

