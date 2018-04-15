Still honoring the legacy of John Searcy

Daily Journal file photo Sandy Searcy, left, and her son Zane stand next to a portrait of the late John Searcy, a former Rockingham police officer and Richmond County magistrate, at the Scotch Meadows Country Club in Laurinburg. Daily Journal file photo Sandy Searcy, left, and her son Zane stand next to a portrait of the late John Searcy, a former Rockingham police officer and Richmond County magistrate, at the Scotch Meadows Country Club in Laurinburg.

ROCKINGHAM — The life and service of the late John Searcy, a former Rockingham police officer and Richmond County magistrate, will be honored next Saturday, April 21, at the fourth annual John B. Searcy Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament at Scotch Meadows Country Club in Laurinburg.

There’s a captain-choice format and the cost to participate is $50 per person or $200 per team or $50 for an individual. Prizes will be awarded for first-, second- and third-place teams, as well as longest drive and closest to the pin.

Also, silent auction items and raffle items will be available. Those organizing the tournament are accepting team registrations, cash hole sponsors and donations of door prizes and silent auction items.

“His family and friends continue to honor the legacy he created by awarding scholarships to deserving students in his memory,” his wife Sandy Searcy said. “Through these scholarships, John continues to encourage students to set their goals high, never settle for less and push to make their dreams a reality. His giving nature continues on as this scholarship foundation gives back to the community that John loved and served.”

John Searcy served as a magistrate in Richmond County for 17 years after almost a decade of being a police officer. He also taught in the Extended Day program at Richmond Senior High School — where he graduated from — and played a role in some students overcoming obstacles in order to complete their high school education.

The former magistrate unexpectedly passed away Oct. 2, 2014 due to a heart attack.

Proceeds from the tournament will help fund memorial scholarships that are awarded to local graduating high school seniors who are planning to attend Richmond Community College and pursue a degree in a criminal justice field.

With the support of the community and local businesses, seven scholarships have been awarded since the memorial scholarship foundation was established three years ago by Sandy Searcy. Former Richmond student Courtney Heaton and Richmond Early College graduate Darryl Joy were last year’s scholarship recipients.

To register or donate, contact Jason Grant at 910-995-2229, Pete Swails 910-206-1519 or Sandy Searcy at 910-995-5040

Daily Journal file photo Sandy Searcy, left, and her son Zane stand next to a portrait of the late John Searcy, a former Rockingham police officer and Richmond County magistrate, at the Scotch Meadows Country Club in Laurinburg. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_web.jpg Daily Journal file photo Sandy Searcy, left, and her son Zane stand next to a portrait of the late John Searcy, a former Rockingham police officer and Richmond County magistrate, at the Scotch Meadows Country Club in Laurinburg.

Annual golf tournament funds memorial scholarships