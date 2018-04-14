Roundup: Lady Raiders explode in 6th inning, beat Lumberton 13-6

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Greyson Way prepares to pitch in the bottom of the sixth inning on Friday. Way gave up a season-high 11 hits but helped the Lady Raiders to a 13-6 victory with her three-run homer in the fifth inning. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Greyson Way prepares to pitch in the bottom of the sixth inning on Friday. Way gave up a season-high 11 hits but helped the Lady Raiders to a 13-6 victory with her three-run homer in the fifth inning.

LUMBERTON — The Richmond softball team’s 13-6 victory at Lumberton on Friday was highlighted an explosive sixth inning and a few home runs from Bri Baysek, Paige Ransom and Greyson Way.

Richmond (13-3, 10-0 SAC) had taken an early 1-0 lead, but watched as the home team scored four runs on four hits at the bottom of the third in order to take a 4-1 advantage. Although Ransom’s fourth-inning RBI single cut into the deficit, the Lady Pirates quickly answered with an one-run single of their own to expand their lead back to three runs.

“They (Lumberton) came out hitting like we knew they could. Greyson threw a good game Tuesday night but you expect teams — when you play them back-to-back — to make adjustments, and they were able to hit the outside pitch a little better tonight,” coach Wendy Wallace said. “They put the bat on the ball well and we were able to respond and get hits when we needed them once we went down. That made a big difference.”

Way turned things around for the Lady Raiders with a three-run shot at the top of the fifth that tied the game. The junior pitcher’s homer brought in junior shortstop Savannah Lampley, who singled to start the inning, and senior catcher Owen Bowers, who was walked. Ransom’s second RBI single of the night gave Richmond a 6-5 lead.

After holding Lumberton (11-5, 5-3 SAC) without a run, Richmond stepped to the plate at the top of the sixth with as much confidence as it has had all year — scoring six runs on nine hits in order to take a 12-5 lead.

Freshman Payton Chappell led off with a single, Lampley followed with a double and then Bowers got them both to cross home plate with a two-RBI double. Bowers scored on a wild pitch, Taylor Parrish brought a runner home with a base hit and Ransom knocked a two-runner over the fence.

Both teams would tack on one more run in the final inning-and-a-half of play, Lumberton scoring on Kasey West’s RBI double at the bottom of the sixth and Richmond courtesy of Baysek’s solo shot at the top of the seventh.

“The top of our lineup, with Owen and Greyson, I won’t say they’ve been struggling, but they haven’t been as hot as they’ve been in the past couple of years. So it was good to see them come up and hit the ball hard several different times tonight,” Wallace added. “If we can get the top (of our lineup) consistent with the middle and bottom, we’ll be tough to beat.”

Richmond (13-3, 10-0 SAC) hosts Seventy-First on Tuesday.

BASEBALL SHUTS DOWN LUMBERTON AGAIN

LUMBERTON — The Richmond baseball team, for the second time this week, held Lumberton without a run behind a strong performance on the mound. Senior Jonathan Lee racked up 12 strikeouts in the Raiders’ 11-0 win on Friday.

It was the first time this season Richmond has played only five innings.

Gordon Pihl, Jake Ransom and Garet Weigman all picked up at least one RBI in the victory. Pihl recorded a two-run single, Ransom hit an RBI single and Weigman brought a runner home on a fourth-inning groundout.

Jahan Jones scored two runs, both on passed balls. Ransom scored a run on an error, as did Weigman. Pihl and Chris Austin recorded sacrifice flies to add to the team’s production.

Richmond (14-5, 7-4 SAC) extended its win streak to eight games and will host Seventy-First on Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER FAILS TO BRING A-GAME

ROCKINGHAM — Head coach Bennie Howard put it simple after the Richmond girls soccer team lost a non-conference match to Central Academy of Technology and Arts on Friday: “We just didn’t bring our A-game tonight.”

After keeping the Lady Cougars off the scoreboard for the majority of the night, Richmond gave up two goals in the last five minutes of play and went on to drop a 2-0 decision on its home field.

“We just showed up thinking it was going to be a victory. We didn’t play to our potential,” Howard said.

CATA (7-4-1) scored its first goal with 4:17 left and then poked another into the back of the net in the last 10 seconds. Richmond (10-4) wasn’t as fortunate, being shut out for the second time this week — it lost 9-0 to Pinecrest on Tuesday.

Junior midfielder Jayana Nicholson tweaked her knee nearly 15 minutes into the game and did not return. Senior striker Hanna Millen missed Friday’s game due to an injury she suffered Wednesday and sophomore striker Carley Lambeth is still out with an illness but is expected to be back in time for Monday’s game.

“Tonight proved how much Jayana means to our team, her leadership and her all-around play … I’m hoping to have those three young ladies back soon,” Howard said. “We’re to take this negative and turn it into a positive.”

The Lady Raiders host Hoke County on Monday.

ELLERBE SOCCER SWEEPS SPRING HILL

WAGRAM — The Ellerbe Middle School soccer teams got back to their winning ways Wednesday afternoon, both shutting down Spring Hill behind a couple of strong defensive performances.

Sheila Martinez took care of the offense while Raven Robinson led the defense in the girls team’s 1-0 road victory. It was the Lady Wildcats’ fourth shutout, and win, of the year. They now sit at 4-1 on the season.

Ellerbe’s boys got two goals from Douglas Recinos in their 5-0 win. Brian and Kevin Cortes, brothers, and Enrique Hernandez each netted one goal. The boys are now 2-2-1 on the season.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Greyson Way prepares to pitch in the bottom of the sixth inning on Friday. Way gave up a season-high 11 hits but helped the Lady Raiders to a 13-6 victory with her three-run homer in the fifth inning. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_way-1.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Greyson Way prepares to pitch in the bottom of the sixth inning on Friday. Way gave up a season-high 11 hits but helped the Lady Raiders to a 13-6 victory with her three-run homer in the fifth inning.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at lhargrove@yourdailyjournal.com. For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at lhargrove@yourdailyjournal.com. For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.