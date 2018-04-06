Import Face-Off Series to feature racing, car show, ‘crank it up’ contest

Contributed photo Sunday’s national Import Face-Off Series at Rockingham Dragway will include a combination car, truck and bike show, a burnout contest, low car limbo and two-step competitions, drifting and more. Contributed photo Sunday’s national Import Face-Off Series at Rockingham Dragway will include a combination car, truck and bike show, a burnout contest, low car limbo and two-step competitions, drifting and more.

ROCKINGHAM — Although an unfavorable weather forecast has forced postponement of Saturday’s Mass Acceleration Motorsports test-and-tune event at Rockingham Dragway, clearing Sunday skies should provide ideal conditions for the track’s annual Import Face-Off featuring drag racing and much more.

One of 37 events in the national Import Face-Off Series, Sunday’s lifestyle event, will include a combination car, truck and bike show, Usaci Stereo “crank it up” contest, a model expo, burnout contest, low car limbo and two-step competitions, drifting, live DJs and a number of vendors.

The racing portion of the program will crown champions in seven classes including Outlaw, Front Wheel Drive, Forced-Induction Pro, Forced-Induction Sport and Index classes. The schedule also will provide for virtually unlimited time trials down The Rock’s high traction quarter mile.

The “show” is open to all makes and models of cars, trucks and bikes with 32 awards for everything from best in class to Best Female Entry, Best Toyota, Best Nissan, Best Domestic and Best Truck.

Adult admission is $20 with kids 10 and under free when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Gates open at 8 a.m. Sunday and show judging begins at 9. Racing starts with time trials at 10 a.m. with eliminations to follow.

The postponed MXA event will be contested on April 28.

