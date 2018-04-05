SPORTS BRIEFS: Church softball league to hold 1st meeting next week

Church softball league

ROCKINGHAM — The first organizational meeting for the Richmond County men’s church softball league will be held on Monday, April 9, at Freedom Baptist Church at 7 p.m.

Any church wishing to field a team this season is encouraged to have a representative at the meeting. Games will be played at East Rockingham Park on Mondays and Thursdays.

For more information, contact Dale Denson at 910-334-0588.

Youth football program

ROCKINGHAM — The Raider Youth Football Program is set to begin its off-season workouts next Thursday, April 12, in order to prepare for the upcoming AAU season. Times for the workouts are to be announced soon.

Head coach Errol Hood posted on Facebook on Monday: “Workouts will be conducted every other Thursday until July. In July, workouts will only be conducted for ‘Raider Youth Football Players’ as we turn those workouts into practices. Workouts will then be conducted twice a week starting in July. It’s time to go to work.”

From now until the season begins, all workouts are free for Richmond County residents. Any child who travels from another county will be charged $10 per day. All parents must pre-register their child(ren) at www.inthaheatsports.com.

The Raiders are also looking for coaching volunteers. Every coach will be required to go through an FBI background check in order to become a certified coach. For more information, contact Hood at 910-331-6896.

4th annual tournament

ROCKINGHAM — The fourth annual John B. Searcy Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, April 21, at Scotch Meadows Country Club in Laurinburg.

Sandy Searcy, wife of the late John Searcy, is soliciting players, donations, hole sponsors, prizes and auction items for the tournament, which has a captain’s choice format. The cost to participate is $50 per person or $200 per team or $50 for an individual. Prizes will be awarded for first-, second- and third-place teams, as well as longest drive and closest to the pin.

Proceeds will help fund scholarships that are awarded to local graduating high school seniors who are planning to attend Richmond Community College and pursue a degree in a criminal justice field. With the support of the community and local businesses, seven scholarships have been awarded since the foundation was established three years ago by Sandy Searcy.

Registration and breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. and tee-off time is scheduled for 9 a.m.

For more information, contact Jason Grant at 910-995-2229, Pete Swails 910-206-1519 or Sandy Searcy at 910-995-5040.