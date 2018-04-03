Richmond softball dismantles Forbush in 2nd-round matchup

SHALLOTTE — Another day at the Beach Diamond Invitational ended in another win for the Richmond softball team, who finished with 15 hits and 12 RBI in five innings Tuesday afternoon.

The Lady Raiders got home runs from Brianna Baysek, Owen Bowers and Savannah Lampley, a “strong pitching performance” from Greyson Way, and blasted Forbush 13-0 in order to advance to the championship game.

Baysek’s homer — a two-runner — was one of her three hits on the day, as she also recorded two of the team’s six doubles. Bowers’ and Lampley’s over-the-fence bombs were solo shots. Way only allowed two hits and earned six strikeouts.

“The girls were aggressive at the plate today, attacking pitches down in the zone. (We played) solid defense behind another strong pitching performance by Greyson,” head coach Wendy Wallace said. “We had a few innings where Forbush had runners in scoring position, with less than two outs, and we stepped up and made big plays or got a strikeout when needed.”

Richmond (11-2) scored three runs in the top of the first inning, five in the second, three more in the fourth and added its last two in the fifth. All 11 players on the roster took the plate, with nine coming away with at least one hit.

Lampley, Way, freshman Payton Chappell and junior Taylor Parrish all came in second place — behind Baysek — with two hits a piece in the win. Bowers, sophomore Madison Jordan, freshman Paige Ransom and senior Mackenzie Webb finished with one hit each. Jordan, Lampley, Parrish and Webb accounted for the other four doubles.

“I’m very pleased with the adjustments we made at the plate today,” Wallace added. “We want to continue to play well tomorrow and build confidence going in to the second half of conference play.”

The Lady Raiders will face the winner of the Northwest Guilford-West Brunswick matchup in the title game on Wednesday.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at lhargrove@yourdailyjournal.com. For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

