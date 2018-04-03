Raiders advance to semifinals with win over Chapman

HILTON HEAD, S.C. — With its 6-3 win over Chapman (S.C.) on Tuesday, the Richmond baseball team has kept its Seahawk Invitational championship hopes alive.

Senior Jonathan Lee collected four hits — one being a home run — and juniors Trey Watkins and Cam Carraway took care of business on the mound in a convicing win. Carraway, Lee, seniors Drew Loving and Gordon Pihl each had RBI singles.

“Trey threw the ball really well for us today. He got in a couple of jams but worked his way out of them,” head coach Ricky Young said. “And we swung the bats much better. Jonathan Lee had a big day at the plate.”

Prior to Tuesday’s victory, the Raiders hadn’t won four consecutive games since their 4-0 start to the season. But they’ve been on a roll lately, taking down Hartsville and Hoke County last week and then winning their third straight over Hilton Head (S.C.) on Monday evening — when Hunter Paris and Drew Grant pitched the team to a 4-2 win.

Paris and Grant both finished with four strikeouts versus Hilton Head. They gave up six hits and one earned run combined. Lee recorded a two-run homer, junior Jake Ransom an RBI single and senior Justin Ingram an RBI double to account for the four runs scored.

Richmond (9-5) will play George Washington in the semifinal game Wednesday.

“We just need to continue to swing the bats tomorrow and put ourselves in a position to play for the championship,” Young added.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor