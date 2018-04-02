Lady Raiders down Whiteville again

SHALLOTTE — The Richmond softball team kicked off the Beach Diamond Invitational, which is being held at West Brunswick High, with a 4-2 victory over Whiteville on Monday.

It was the Lady Raiders’ second time beating Whiteville this season. They held the Lady Wolfpack scoreless — in large part to junior pitcher Greyson Way’s performance on the mound — on their home field two weeks ago.

This time around, both teams finished with more runs and more hits.

Whiteville (9-2) scored its two runs on six hits, getting on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the first inning. Richmond (10-2) racked up its four runs on seven hits, with freshman Paige Ransom craking a solo shot — her fifth home run of the season — at the top of the second to tie the game 1-1.

An RBI single momentarily gave the Lady Wolfpack its lead back, but senior catcher Owen Bowers hit a sacrifice fly in order to score junior shortstop Savannah Lampley from third and tie the game once again.

The Lady Raiders separated themselves for good after Way and senior outfielder Brianna Baysek hit a couple of doubles — Baysek’s hit bringing home Way from second base — in the fifth innning. Sophomore outfielder Madison Jordan scored the team’s final run.

Lampley finished with a team-high three hits, while Baysek, Jordan, Ransom and Way all recorded a hit each in the win. Way pitched all seven innings and struck out 11 batters.

Richmond (10-2) advances to the second round of the Invitational and will face Forbush on Tuesday.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_baysek.jpg

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor