Richmond boys track takes top spot at Union Pines

CAMERON — The Richmond boys track team earned a total of 66 points across the 14 events scored in order to place first at Union Pines’ Viking Invitational this past Saturday.

A few first-place finishes (one individual, two group events) helped the Raiders rank ahead of host school Union Pines, Anson, E.E. Smith, Hoke County and Southern Durham, respectively. Hoke and Southern Durham tied for fifth place.

Seniors Dante Miller and Jaleen Baldwin topped the 100-meter dash, with Miller’s time of 10.76 seconds giving him another No. 1 finish on the season. Baldwin wasn’t too far behind, in second place, with a time of 11.09.

Both the boys 4x100m relay and 1600 sprint medley teams — featuring Baldwin and Miller — came in first place as well. Junior Preston Coker was also on both teams, senior Shane Summey ran with the 4×100 squad, and senior Zachariah Hamilton rouded out the 1600 sprint medley winners.

Summey placed second behind Southern Durham’s Khaleb McRae in the 300m hurdles. Fellow senior Malik Flowers cleared six feet, two inches in order to land in second place behind St. Pauls’ Dakota Oxendine in the high jump.

The Richmond girls track team almost tallied as much as the boys squad, finishing the day with a total of 62 points, but that was only enough to claim fourth place in the girls competition. Hoke County took first, Anson second, Cummings came in third and Union Pines finished fifth.

Juniors Morgan David, Imonae Ingram and Tasheka Harrington and sophomore Jardai Tillman were responsible for the Lady Raiders’ only first-place finish of the day. They combined to win the 4x100m weightman relay with a time of 57.88.

The 4x800m relay, distance medley and 4x100m shuttle hurdle groups all came in second place. The 4x100m relay team was just a spot behind, finishing third with a time of 51.73 in the final round.

Junior Crystal Johnson was second in the shot put and both sophomores Ariel Brown and Kibreanna Stewart placed third in the 3200m run and the high jump, respectively.

Richmond will have more than a week to rest before traveling to Jack Britt for a conference meet next Thursday, April 12.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

