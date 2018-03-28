Roundup: Raider baseball snaps 3-game skid with win over Hartsville

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Jake Ransom (23) prepares for a pitch from Hartsville’s Braden Robinson at the bottom of the sixth inning Wednesday evening. Ransom’s RBI single in the third helped the Raiders to a 6-2 home victory. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Jake Ransom (23) prepares for a pitch from Hartsville’s Braden Robinson at the bottom of the sixth inning Wednesday evening. Ransom’s RBI single in the third helped the Raiders to a 6-2 home victory.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond baseball team, despite giving up 10 hits, put an end to its three-game losing streak with a 6-2 home victory over Hartsville (S.C.) on Wednesday.

It was an all-around effort that helped the Raiders get back into the win column as six players recorded a hit, five were responsible for the half-dozen runs, and two split time on the mound.

Richmond (6-5) scored the game’s first run and then had to separate itself twice from a Hartsville team that picked up at least one hit in six of the seven innings it took the plate. The Red Foxes (6-7) tied the game at 1-all after recording four hits at the top of the third and then brought themselves within a run the following inning when starting pitcher KeyShawn McDonald beat the ball home after tagging up at third base.

With the Raiders only leading 3-2 heading into the bottom of the fourth, Alex Anderson and Tyler Bass scored a couple of runs in order to give their team some breathing room. Anderson raced home after Jonathan Lee’s pop fly was caught in centerfield and Bass — who came in to base run for Gordon Pihl — scored on a throwing error at third base.

Lee would hit a double in the bottom of the sixth inning, make his way to the corner on Pihl’s groundout, and then score the game’s final run while Jake Ransom was being chased down for the second time in the non-conference matchup.

Hunter Parrish pitched the fir st three innings for Richmond, allowing seven hits and strik ing out two batters, and was t hen relieved by Drew Grant, wh o gave up three hits and also earned two strikeouts.

For Hartsville, McDonald gave up three runs on three hits and walked six batters in 3 ⅔ innings on the mound. Braden Robinson came in at the bottom of the fourth and gave up three more hits across the final innings.

Richmond will look to revenge its loss to Hoke County when the Bucks come to town on Thursday.

Softball drops 1st game since opener

OAKBORO — A day after it exploded for 22 runs on 12 hits — four of them being home runs — in a conference matchup, the Richmond softball team was held to just three runs on six hits in a 5-3 loss to non-conference opponent West Stanly.

Both junior Savannah Lampley and freshman Paige Ransom, who hit a grand slam at Hoke County, finished with two hits to lead the way, but it wasn’t enough to keep the win streak alive. The Lady Raiders had won eight straight prior to Wednesday’s meeting, averaging 11.9 runs per game and only giving up more than five runs once during that span.

Richmond (8-2) got an RBI single from Ransom in the second inning and a 2-RBI double from junior pitcher Greyson Way in the fifth to score its three runs on the night. West Stanly (12-1) only needed two hits to score as well, both being home runs that brought in multiple runners.

Way — who has thrown two no-hitters this season — allowed four earned runs on eight hits, walked three batters and ended the night with five strikeouts.

The Lady Raiders are hoping to get back on track when they host Hoke County on Thursday.

Girls soccer jumps out to a hot start

PEMBROKE — In the words of head coach Bennie Howard, the Richmond girls soccer team “came out on fire” Wednesday evening, as it scored all four of its goals in the first half of a 4-2 win at Purnell Swett.

Junior Chloe Wiggins scored in the fourth minute off an assist from Emily Buie, junior Jessi Graham netted the second score thanks to an assist from Shelby Matheson, and then Richmond went ahead 3-0 after the Lady Rams accidentally scored in their own goal.

Purnell Swett (6-5, 2-5 SAC) finally ended its drought on an Abigail Lowry score minutes later, but Jayana Nicholson put Richmond (9-2, 6-2 SAC) back ahead by three goals with a score right before halftime.

“It was a physical game,” Howard said. “Purnell picked up three yellow cards in the second half and we got two.”

Lowry was carded in the first half and then received her second after the break — meaning the Lady Rams were forced to complete a player down. They would still add another score, however, courtesy to Maddison Oxendine taking advantage of a mishap in the back of Richmond’s defense late in the game.

Richmond won’t play again until Monday, April 9, when it travels to Pinecrest, due to Spring Break starting on Friday.

Howard said he plans on holding a couple of practices — for the ones who are still in town — at the end of next week. He’s hoping his players will use this time off to rest up and deal with a few “knocks and bruises” that have been bothering them over the past couple of weeks.

Boys tennis defeats Rams for 2nd time

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond boys tennis team completed the season sweep of Purnell Swett on Wednesday, winning five singles and two doubles in order to take home a 7-2 victory — its third conference win of the season.

Austin Harrington, Jimmy Cooley, Kristofer Spivey, Jose Jaramillo, and Bradford Pittman all won their respective singles matches. Jaramillo dominated Purnell Swett’s C.J. Locklear in the No. 5 singles (6-1, 6-0), Spivey needed three sets to take down Pacey Brooks (7-6, 4-7, 6-4), and Pittman won by forfeit.

Cooley and Kevin Campos teamed up in the No. 2 doubles to earn an 8-3 win over the Rams’ Brooks duo. The Raiders saw Austin and Miles Harrington drop the No. 1 match by a score of 8-6, but they won the No. 3 doubles by forfeit.

Richmond (3-6, 3-5 SAC) hosts Jack Britt on Thursday.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at lhargrove@yourdailyjournal.com. For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

